Government taking action to help people out of poverty

CANADA, July 24 - Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing –

“People are best able to maintain housing when they have stable jobs. This program will connect people, especially those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, to tailored services that empower them to get more job opportunities that will help them secure housing. Our Homes for People action plan commits to building thousands of homes so people have access to affordable housing and supports that meet their needs.”

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“We are all better off in a province where we take care of each other. We know that one of the best ways out of poverty is meaningful employment. This new program will make a difference for people facing barriers to employment. We are proud to pilot this initiative in Victoria in partnership with Beacon Community Services.”

Randy Boissonnault, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages –

“Building a strong future workforce starts with removing barriers to employment today. The launch of the Community-based Employment Services, funded by the Labour Market Development Agreement with B.C., will provide British Columbians with the skills they need to build up their communities and kick-start their careers. This means more great jobs and a stronger, more prosperous Canada.”

Chantille Viaud, executive director, Fernwood NRG –

“With the rising cost of food, housing and basic necessities, more and more people in our community are turning to us for essential services like good food boxes, meal programs, and family support. At Fernwood Neighbourhood House, we believe that our community can only thrive when no one is left in poverty. That’s why we’re encouraged by the government’s renewed poverty-reduction strategy.”

Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC –

“With people turning to food banks in record numbers, Food Banks BC is excited to see the launch of B.C.'s new Poverty Reduction Strategy. Urgent action is needed to alleviate and prevent poverty and to make life more affordable in B.C. We welcome the provincial government’s commitments toward reducing poverty and look forward to working collaboratively toward a future where no person in British Columbia experiences hunger or food insecurity.”

Adrienne Montani, member, poverty reduction advisory committee; and executive director, First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society –

“In the face of increases in essential living costs such as housing and food, First Call is glad to see a renewed commitment to B.C.’s Poverty Reduction Strategy, including a goal to reduce child poverty by 75% by 2034. Redoubling our efforts to prevent child poverty is crucial as we know poverty is a threat to children’s health and development. We look forward to working with government on the eight critical action areas outlined in this new strategy.”

Leslie Varley, executive director, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres –

“Many of the pathways out of poverty contain barriers for Indigenous people. Inaccessible loans, education requirements, discriminatory policies and programs all make a huge challenge even harder. But wraparound supports that are community-based and culturally safe can remove many of these barriers. The BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres welcomes this new initiative and the government’s commitment to improving the well-being and prosperity of our families and communities.”

Caitlin Ashley Lind Wright, member, poverty reduction advisory committee; and legal advocate, Together Against Poverty Society (TAPS) –

“As TAPS continues to support low-income persons' fight to access critical income and disability assistance and provide legal services for imminent evictions, we are hopeful these cross-government measures and renewed commitments from the BC Poverty Reduction Strategy will lead to sustained and meaningful transformation in our communities. With the staggering costs of housing, food and everyday basics seeing no end in sight, it has never been more critical to take bold action against rampant unaffordability and the deepening of poverty across the province.”