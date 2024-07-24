Yost Sues Home-Improvement Contractor Who Took Nearly $11K From Consumers

(LANCASTER, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Village of Bremen contractor accused of pocketing almost $11,000 in payments from three consumers but not completing the work.

The lawsuit – filed in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court against Jeff Grimes and his company, In and Out Creations – cites violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“It’s simple, do the work you say you’re going to do,” Yost said. “Ohio consumers deserve to receive the services they pay for.”

Three consumers have filed complaints, reporting combined losses of $10,996.00. They trusted Grimes with their outdoor home-improvement needs, but the projects were never finished or even started.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the victims, civil penalties and an injunction to prevent Grimes and his business from continuing to violate the law or do business until restitution is paid.

Ohio residents who believe they have been victimized by Grimes or otherwise suspect unfair and deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

