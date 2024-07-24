Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,069 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister announces appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

CANADA, July 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA):

The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C.,is reappointed as member and Chair of the NSIRA, for a three-year term, effective September 6, 2024.

Craig Forcese is reappointed as member and Vice-Chair of the NSIRA, for a four-year term, effective July 24, 2024.

Charles Fugère is appointed as Executive Director of the NSIRA Secretariat, for a three-year term, effective July 24, 2024.

Established in 2019, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada’s national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary. It is made up of top independent experts who, with full and independent authority, review all Government of Canada national security and intelligence activities, investigate public complaints, and provide recommendations to the government. The NSIRA’s work helps keep Canadians safe and protect our rights and freedoms.

Biographical Notes

Associated Link

You just read:

Prime Minister announces appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more