Star lager Beer The #1 Selling African Beer Expands to 17 Counties in Maryland
The goal is to bring the best African beers to the shelves of America”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Beer #1 African Selling Lager Expands to 17 Maryland Counties. Africa’s International Award-Winning Lager Beer Now Available on the Eastern Seaboard
Beer lovers in Maryland have a reason to celebrate as Star Lager Beer (“Star Beer”), An international award-winning and one of the leading beer brands in Africa, has announced its expansion to 17 counties in Maryland.
Star Beer USA, a minority-owned company, has announced a significant expansion of its popular beverage, Star Beer, throughout the state of Maryland, beginning in July 2024. Star Beer, already sold in several states, will now be available for purchase in 17 counties across the Eastern Seaboard state.
Star Beer, known for its refreshing taste and high-quality ingredients, has been a favorite among beer enthusiasts for decades. With its expansion to 17 Maryland counties, more people will now have access to this popular brand. This expansion is a testament to the brand's popularity and growth, as well as its commitment to meeting the needs of its consumers.
Star Beer was first brewed in Lagos, Nigeria in 1949. Known for its rich foam head and subtle hop flavor, the beer has a crisp taste and clean finish. It is brewed with 100% natural ingredients, high-quality hops, and the finest malted barley. The beer quickly rose to fame in Africa, where it now corners a major percentage of the market.
Chioma May Odiakosa, founder and president of Maxwell & Bessie, Inc., said the expansion into Maryland is a testament to the demand for quality international options that showcase the best African brands. “When you walk into any chain store in America that sells beer, there are brands from all over the world, but rarely any from Africa,” she said. “My goal is to showcase the best of the best in Africa. I knew people in the US had to taste this amazing beer!”
Bond Distributing LLC will distribute Star Beer in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, and Howard.
SFB Buck LLC will distribute Star Beer in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Annes, St. Mary’s, and Talbot.
SFB Northeast LLC will distribute Star Beer in Cecil and Harford.
Star Beer is excited to bring its product to more people in Maryland and looks forward to becoming a part of the local community. The brand is committed to providing a high-quality and enjoyable drinking experience to its consumers and is confident that its expansion will be well-received. So, grab a cold Star Beer and join in the celebration!
Odiakosa credits Christian Origlio, Vice President of the Pennsylvania-headquartered Origlio Beverage, for his support, and for showing there is a place for African brands on store shelves. She also credits Erin Murcia, brand manager of Buck Distributing as an example of women supporting, encouraging, and lifting each other: “Your support is beyond measure.”
For more information on Star Beer and its availability in Maryland, visit their website www.starbeerusa.com, or follow them on social media. Cheers to the expansion of Star Lager Beer in Maryland
