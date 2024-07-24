Broadcasting funding plan fails to address core issue, says NUJ

The National Union of Journalists has expressed “grave disappointment” at the decision of the Irish government to retain the current TV licence system while welcoming increased funding for RTÉ.

Catherine Martin, Media Minister, today announced additional Exchequer funding for RTÉ over a three-year basis, introducing a new hybrid system of funding with total public funding of €225m in 2025.

RTÉ will be funded through a mixture of the €160 licence fee and direct annual Exchequer grants. An Post, the collection agency, is to be given €6 million to improve its collection procedures.

The Cabinet today approved the new model; the level of overall state funding is €55 million below what RTÉ had said it needed for the next three years. For next year, RTÉ will receive €225 million between the licence fee and the Exchequer funding – €30 million below what the station sought.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary, acknowledged the principle of multi-annual funding but said its value was negated by the retention of the current licence system. He also warned that the shortfall cannot be made up through redundancies, changes in terms and conditions or undermining of core service.

In a statement he said:

“The current financial crisis in RTÉ is to a great extent the product of political cowardice on the part of successive governments in failing to reform the licence system. It is an outmoded system which has not been properly resourced. Its replacement was advocated by the Future of Media Commission, by the joint Oireachtas committee and even by the Minister herself. Today’s announcement means that an anachronistic model is to be retained rather than a modern, funding system. “There is a supreme irony in the fact that having ignored a series of expert reports the government is to establish an expert, technical group to review the funding model. Having failed to adequately ensure a well-resourced, effective collection system An Post is to be provided with an Exchequer allocation of €6m over a three-year period to ‘enhance’ a system which is past its sell by date.”

