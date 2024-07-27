Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc. hosts 'A Taste of Old Hollywood' Gala

Confronting Domestic Violence Fundraising Flyer for Gala

We're stepping up to fill the gap for victims & their children by offering relocation services when they have a safe place to go but not the means to get there.

When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” — John Lewis

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITES STATES, July 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc . is hosting their first annual Gala, A Taste of Old Hollywood to raise funds that directly help real time victims and their children leave a home where domestic violence resides.On October 27th, 2024, at the Del Mar Social in Del Mar California, we will bring awareness to the new California laws relevant to domestic violence and the impact it’s having on those that need real time support.The Gala will be an elegant evening of entertainment and networking with advocates and supporters committed to ending domestic violence. The beautiful Del Mar Social offers indoor/outdoor seating, dinner is Mediterranean cuisine, a live band, cash bar, inspiring speakers, honoree, raffles and much more. Our silent auction starts a week prior to the Gala and closes the evening of the event. You can get a sneak peek at the items (updates are made biweekly)“Domestic Violence is still a social stigma, we're ashamed to talk about it, and the statistics keep rising. It’s important we start vocalizing the impact and confronting it,” said A. Garcia. “You cannot conquer what you do not confront.”Partnerships are crucial in this area because it combines resources, expertise, and networks from various organizations, amplifying the impact of collective efforts to address and prevent domestic violence. Collaborative initiatives ensure a more comprehensive approach, enhancing support for survivors and their family, ending the cycle of return, healing, regaining self-esteem, confidence, clarity, act as referrals conduit to other agencies, fostering a stronger, more united front against domestic violence.“This event is happening right on time, showing how recent changes are creating gaps and how they can be bridged,” said the Co-Chair. ‘Seeing various forces coming together truly makes a difference.”Join us live and in person by purchasing your Gala tickets About Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.Our mission is to provide relocation services to victims and their children when they have a safe place to go but not the means to get there. This is an effort to reduce homelessness or having to leave everything behind when leaving for safety.Help fill the gap to provide real time resources for real time victims and their family.Social Media Advocacy: If your schedule doesn't allow for active participation, check out our live auction (Oct 20, 2024) and PLEASE repost to spread the word on your social media platforms!!

