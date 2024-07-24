July 24, 2024

DR-4787-WV NR-003

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

News release

West Virginians impacted by the April 11-12 floods, apply now for disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – If you are a West Virginian who sustained damage from the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from April 11-12, 2024, you may be eligible for disaster assistance from FEMA.

If you live in Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel or Wood counties, you’re eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses caused by the April 11-12, 2024, storms. Applicants may qualify for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. FEMA assistance may be available to residents with and without insurance coverage.

If you live in one of these counties and already registered with FEMA since May 22, 2024, and you indicated you had damages during the April 11-12 storm, you should visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) or call FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Staff will be able to assist you in updating your registrations, uploading documents, and answering questions.

The deadline to register for assistance for damages of the April 11-12 storms and floods is Sept. 3, 2024.

You can register with FEMA in several ways, including: visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices.

West Virginia residents who were impacted by the April 11-12 severe storms can visit a disaster recovery center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate a center near you, check the FEMA app or visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator at fema.gov/drc.

The information for the West Virginia Disaster Recovery is as follows:

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center New Cumberland City Hall 104 North Court St New Cumberland, WV 26407 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Tyler Mountain FD 5380 Big Tyler Road Charleston, WV 25313 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Recreation Center 2601 Fairlawn Ave Dunbar, WV 25064 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center U.S. Army Reserve Center 25 Armory Dr. Wheeling, WV 26003 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Roane County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Old National Guard Armory Parking Lot 206 E Main St. Spencer, WV 25276 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply, visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

