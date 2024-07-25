Registration still open for IRS Tax Forum in Baltimore, Dallas; 3-day conference features education and more for tax pros

IR-2024-195, July 24, 2024

WASHINGTON — With several locations already sold out, the Internal Revenue Service today encouraged tax professionals to register soon for a spot at the upcoming IRS Nationwide Tax Forum in Baltimore, Aug. 13-15, or Dallas, Aug. 20-22.

The 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum has already sold out in Orlando, Florida, July 30-Aug. 1, and San Diego, Sept. 10-12. Space is limited for Baltimore and Dallas, but spots still remain.

Each forum offers tax professionals a total of 45 different continuing education seminars. Attendees can earn up to 19 continuing education credits.

In addition to tax law and ethics, this year’s agenda includes multiple sessions on cybersecurity, clean energy credits, digital assets, 1099 reporting, examinations and fraud awareness and prevention. This year six of the most popular sessions will also be offered in Spanish.

Through the forum, the IRS provides continuing education credits to Enrolled Agents, certified public accountants, Annual Filing Season Program participants and California Tax Education Council participants.

To assist attendees needing personalized help, the IRS will have employees on site. For example, those needing assistance with their toughest case involving a tax matter can make an appointment with a representative in the Taxpayer Advocate Service’s Case Resolution Room. If they need help with creating an IRS Online Account or resolving a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) or Centralized Authorization File (CAF) issue, there will be appointments available in the Digital Account Services Room. For other IRS related questions, there will be staff on hand in the IRS Zone, and at various tables outside the seminar rooms.

In addition to the seminar lineup, attendees at the Nationwide Tax Forum can participate in any of several special events, including discussions on tax practice management, identifying and avoiding scams and schemes, a meeting with the National Taxpayer Advocate and a session on Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirements.

For full information and to register, visit www.irstaxforum.com.

Potential Baltimore attendees should act by July 30 to take advantage of the standard registration rate of $309. On-site registration is $390. The standard rate is available for Dallas until Aug. 6.

To learn more about the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum, see this YouTube video: