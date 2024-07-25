insoundz and 1kD Project Announce Partnership to Advance Audio Technology
insoundz supports the “First 1000 Days Project”, a research project conducted at the Hasson Lab at Princeton
With Revive™, we can handle very noisy real-life audio recordings of family life to study the evolution of human language.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- insoundz, the most advanced Gen AI audio factory for business, is thrilled to announce a partnership with “The First 1000 Days Project” (1kD). This collaboration aims to leverage insoundz's advanced audio solutions to enhance the research capabilities of a groundbreaking project led by Professor Uri Hasson at Princeton University.
— Uri Hasson
The 1kD team has been collecting the first big dataset on the auditory and visual environment of a human growing up in real life. To date, they have amassed 970,000 hours of recordings from the first three years of a baby’s life, capturing truly naturalistic data from within family homes.
The 1kD project will leverage insoundz flagship technology, Revive™ Generative AI, engineered to deliver customized audio solutions optimized for enterprise, to enhance the voice and speech clarity for various types of in-home sounds. This collaboration will significantly improve the quality of the data captured in this novel dataset.
"We are excited to support the ambitious 1kD research project at the Hasson Lab," said Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder & CEO of insoundz. "This collaboration presents a rare and valuable opportunity to promote groundbreaking research in the development of the speech domain. The naturalistic audio data collected in the 1kD project presents a unique challenge, one that only advanced Generative AI platforms like Revive™ can tackle by addressing the multiple complexities and nuances of authentic family life audio recordings.”
The 1kD team is equally enthusiastic. "The collaboration with insoundz will significantly bolster our abilities to build language models that are biologically feasible," said Uri Hasson, an expert in the study of communication in real-life environments. "With Revive™, we can handle very noisy real-life audio recordings of family life to study the evolution of human language. "
Through this collaboration, insoundz will provide its proprietary tools and expert consultations at no cost, contributing significantly to the success of the 1kD project. The collaboration aligns perfectly with insoundz's commitment to technological advancement and innovation in audio processing. "The insights and improvements we gain through this partnership are invaluable," added Winebrand. Understanding naturalistic data better will inspire future technological advancements”.
About insoundz
insoundz is the most advanced Gen AI audio factory for business, committed to transforming the way enterprises and their customers interact through sound. As the only AI factory for fully customized audio models, insoundz deploys enterprise-grade scalable solutions you can trust. Their cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service help businesses achieve superior audio experiences. Adopted across various industries, including communications, gaming, broadcasting, sports, music, entertainment, and large-scale events, insoundz's platform provides fully customized audio solutions that meet enterprise needs and create lasting value through audio.
About the Hasson Lab’s "The First 1000 Days Project"
The 1kD project at the Hasson Lab aims to collect dense child-centric data for modeling child development in the real world. In collaboration with Princeton’s Baby Lab, the team is recording the daily lives of 15 babies for 12 hours a day throughout their first 1,000 days of life. Using ML tools, they analyze how babies interact with the world. Quantifying children's development over time lays the groundwork for building novel computational models of how humans learn a language and develop cognition by interacting with their social environment during the first 1,000 days of life.
