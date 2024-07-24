“It’s a program that has helped many, many Californians,” Shelley Curran, administrative director of the Judicial Council, said in remarks July 12. Since the 2019 launch, about 177,000 people have filed MyCitations requests to cut their fines by an average of $277 totaling about $49 million in reductions, according to the Judicial Council.
Low-income Californians struggle to pay high court fines. An online tool tries to change that
