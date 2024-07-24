Governor Newsom announces seizure of 8 million fentanyl pills in six months

Fighting the opioid crisis

In the last two decades, the opioid crisis has killed over 564,000 people in the United States from overdose deaths alone. Fentanyl ​is an extremely strong opioid. An amount the size of a few grains of salt can result in a deadly overdose. Over 150 people die every day because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

In response to this crisis, Governor Newsom launched his Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, which provides a comprehensive framework to address the opioid and fentanyl crisis, including through aggressive steps to support overdose prevention efforts, hold the opioid pharmaceutical industry accountable, crack down on drug trafficking, and raise awareness about the dangers of opioids, including fentanyl.

Doubling down on fentanyl enforcement

Last month, Governor Newsom announced that the state was doubling Cal Guard’s Counter Drug Task Force operations statewide, including at ports of entry along the border from 155 to now nearly 400 service members. The Cal Guard Task Force focuses on stopping narcotics trafficking by gathering information and assisting personnel at southern border ports of entry as well as conducting criminal investigations through utilizing air and ground assets. The task force has been invaluable in helping federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies get drugs, including illicit fentanyl, off the streets and out of California’s neighborhoods.

“The California National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force continues to play an important role in the fight against fentanyl,” said Cal Guard Major General Matthew Beevers. “We are proud to be a part of this effort and will continue to provide critical resources to our local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners.”

Last year, the Governor increased the number of Cal Guard service members deployed to interdict drugs at U.S. ports of entry along the border by approximately 50%. The operations Cal Guard supported resulted in the record seizure of 62,224 pounds of fentanyl in 2023 — a 1,066% increase since 2021.

Cal Guard’s coordinated drug interdiction efforts in the state are funded in part by California’s $60 million investment to expand Cal Guard’s work to prevent drug trafficking by transnational criminal organizations. Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens. From 2022-2024, law enforcement officials in California seized 1,386% more fentanyl at the border than border seizures by Texas and New Mexico combined.

Addressing a public health crisis

Also included in the Governor’s Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis is the availability of over-the-counter CalRx®-branded naloxone across the state. CalRx®-branded over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, will be available through the Naloxone Distribution Project. It will be free to eligible organizations throughout California or for sale through Amneal for $24 per twin-pack.

Additionally, Governor Newsom has more than doubled the deployment of Cal Guard servicemembers and launched a tool for Californians to easily access resources for prevention and treatment at opioids.ca.gov.