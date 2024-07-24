MAINE, July 24 - Back to current news.

July 24, 2024

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Bath Couple

Couple Accused of Targeting Black Congolese Neighbors Causing Severe Emotional Distress

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that he has filed a civil complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act in Sagadahoc County Superior Court against Andrew Pinkham, age 44, and Ranada Pinkham, age 43, of Bath. The complaint alleges that the Pinkhams targeted their neighbors, a Black family originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, for racist and xenophobic harassment. The AG is asking the Court to bar the Pinkhams from having any contact with their neighbors.

According to the complaint, the Pinkhams have been hostile to the Congolese family since the they first moved next door to the Pinkhams in April 2024. The Pinkhams have repeatedly used racial slurs directed at their neighbors, stating, “I don’t want dirty [racial slurs] living near us.” On or about May 26, 2024, Ranada Pinkham was recorded on cell phone video yelling, “I’ll tell you what, I can’t wait for the [racial slurs] to come out.” The Pinkhams have also banged on the shared, interior walls adjoining the neighbors’ apartment at all hours of the night and day. The complaint alleges that the victims’ children are afraid to play outside due to the Pinkhams’ aggression and hostility.

“The victims in this case were relentlessly targeted in their home because of who they are and where they come from,” said Attorney General Frey. “When the legislature amended the Maine Civil Rights Act in 2023, this was exactly the type of conduct it intended to prohibit.”

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits using violence, the threat of violence or property damage against any person or engaging in conduct that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress, when that conduct is motivated by bias against the person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. The provision prohibiting causing a reasonable person to suffer emotional distress is a newly amended section of the Act. Any violation of an injunctive order under the act is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Bath Police Department for its investigation of this case.

###