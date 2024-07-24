Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Announces $500 Scholarship for Design/Construction Students at IDI
Sea Pointe supports the advancement of the design build construction delivery model and is excited to support new student entering the industry.
Sea Pointe is continually looking towards the future and wants to encourage new designers to consider this construction methodology to enable excellence in construction delivery,””IRVINE, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Pointe Design & Remodel [https:www.SeaPointe] is proud to announce the launch of a $500 scholarship aimed at supporting design and construction students for the upcoming 2024 fall semester. This initiative underscores Sea Pointe’s commitment to fostering the next generation of talent in the design-build industry.
— Lauren Mills, President
In alignment with the principles of design-build methodology, the scholarship requires applicants to have either completed or be currently enrolled in courses such as Design Thinking or Construction Principles for the fall semester. This prerequisite ensures that students who apply are already on a path towards understanding and embracing the integrated approach that Sea Pointe advocates for excellence in construction delivery.
“Sea Pointe is continually looking towards the future and wants to encourage new designers to consider this construction methodology to enable excellence in construction delivery,” said Lauren Mills, President at Sea Pointe Design & Remodel. “We believe in the power of the design-build approach and are excited to support students who are passionate about this field.”
Sea Pointe Design & Remodel, located at 576 Wald, Irvine, 92692, is not only dedicated to providing top-tier remodeling services but also to nurturing the growth of future industry professionals. The company regularly offers internship opportunities, giving students hands-on experience and a chance to apply their academic knowledge in real-world projects.
Interested students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship and explore internship opportunities with Sea Pointe. For more information on the scholarship application process and internship positions, please visit our website at https://www.seapointe.com/idi-scholarship.
About Sea Pointe Design & Remodel
Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is a leading remodeling company based in Irvine, California. With a strong focus on white glove design-build principles, the company offers comprehensive remodeling services that combine innovative design with superior construction practices. Sea Pointe is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and fostering a culture of excellence within the industry.
