Lt. Gov. Luke/DHS – RELEASE – Preschool Open Doors Now Accepting Applications Year-Round

July 23, 2024

PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS YEAR-ROUND

Expanded Tuition Subsidy Program Increases Reliability, Affordability, and Flexibility

HONOLULU, HI — Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who is serving as Acting Governor, joined the state’s Department of Human Services (DHS) to announce that the preschool tuition subsidy program, Preschool Open Doors (POD), is now accepting applications on a year-round basis. Act 153, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2024 , signed into law on July 1, 2024, establishes a year-round application period for eligible parents and guardians of 3- and 4-year-olds to receive financial assistance for group child care or preschool.

Ready Keiki POD provides monthly child care financial assistance to qualified low- to middle-income families. Previously, POD accepted applications during intermittent three-month periods. Changing to a year-round application was a key priority of theinitiative, the state’s plan to provide universal access to preschool, led by Lt. Governor Luke.

“Expanding access to preschool isn’t just about getting our keiki ready for their futures, it’s also about supporting working parents who have to spend so much of their earnings on child care,” said Lt. Governor Luke. “The year-round application process allows our families to apply for the POD subsidy at any time during the year until all funds are expended.”

The year-round application period builds on updates to the program made in January 2024 when a new administrative rule took effect, greatly expanding family income eligibility, reducing co-payment amounts, and including eligibility for 3-year-olds.

So far this year, DHS has awarded POD subsidies for over 1,300 children statewide. This historic expansion has led to doubling the number of awarded subsidies compared to previous years.

“Part of ensuring the future of our keiki means supporting our working families, and alleviating the financial burden of child care,” says DHS Director Ryan Yamane. “By expanding the income eligibility, we can support more families at the moderate to middle income levels by either decreasing or eliminating their co-pay.”

The POD monthly subsidy is based on monthly gross income limits and family size. For Aureana Nguyen, a parent of four and current Preschool Open Doors recipient, the added monthly financial assistance makes a significant difference.

“In Hawaiʻi, one month of preschool costs between $1,400 to $1,900. It’s like renting an apartment for a child. For us, that would be renting four apartments for our four children,” said Nguyen. “I encourage parents with young children to apply. Many times, folks like me shy away from putting in an application thinking we would not qualify, but they should just try.”

Families who may have been over income limits in previous years may now be eligible. POD will accept applications through January 31, 2025, or until the funding limit is reached.

People Attentive to Children (PATCH) serves as DHS’ contracted administrator of the monthly preschool subsidy program.

“PATCH is dedicated to supporting families in accessing quality early childhood education through the Preschool Open Doors expansion program. If anyone needs help with filling out the application, know that we are here to assist, just contact the PATCH office,” shares Carol Wear, executive director of PATCH. “Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

apply online here patchhawaii.org Interested families mayor request an application from PATCH by visitingor calling 808-791-2130 or toll-free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

