Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - July 24, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's featured video by Vox discusses the Thames Barrier, London's critical flood defense system since the 1980s. For much of the 20th century, Londoners faced severe flood risks, with disasters like the 1953 North Sea Storm prompting the development of this impressive structure. The Thames Barrier, consisting of multiple movable gates, has successfully protected London from costly flood damage and inspired similar defenses worldwide. However, climate change and rising sea levels are increasingly challenging the barrier's effectiveness. Originally closed just four times in its first decade, it saw 50 closures from 2010 to 2020, a frequency it wasn't designed for. To address these issues, the UK government developed the Thames Estuary 2100 Plan, which involves ongoing monitoring, potential upgrades, and additional flood defenses to adapt to changing conditions. This plan aims to futureproof London, but the barrier's long-term viability hinges on how climate change unfolds.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 67
• Ground breaks on Sunnyside Flood Barrier Project in Calgary
• Canadian Building Construction Investment Rises in May
• How Crystal Creek Homes is Saving Money and Helping Suppliers with Quickly
• Construction slump meets natural stone market: Is the crisis set in stone?
• An Archive of Efficiency: EDiS Tallies the Revizto ROI on the Kennett Library Project
• Elecosoft Unveils Live Multi-User Collaboration Solution
• AWC Selected for $6 Million EPA Grant for EPD Development
• CWC Welcomes the Release of the Canada Green Buildings Strategy
• RAIC Launches Life Cycle Assessment Training Workshops
• RONA Oka Acquired by Coop Embrun and Groupe Matériaux Godin
• Chapter 6: Types of Condominiums Under Toronto Law
• How 360° Reality Capture is Revolutionizing QA/QC Checklists for Subcontractors
• Heat Stress Tips from THEM
• RPA, Geothermal Rising Sign MoU to Advance and Promote Geothermal Energy
• Doidge Building Centres acquires two new RONA stores
• Anne Law Appointed as NIBS Senior VP of Professional and Government Affairs
• Construction to start on Calgary’s new event centre
• CISWP receives funding to address workplace hazards and injuries in the Skilled Trades
• Canadian Urban Institute announces André Corbould as newest Fellow
• Ontario Government Invests $260 Million to Address Labour Shortage
• IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator® Included in AWWA M22 Manual
