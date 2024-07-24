Dr. Thomas E. Smith Release "A Primer on Money & Marriage"
Dr. Thomas E. Smith, Professor Emeritus at Florida State University and former Clinical Director of Honeylake Psychiatric Center, proudly announces the release of his book, “A Primer on Money & Marriage.” This book provides an innovative approach to financial therapy, offering couples practical strategies to manage their finances while strengthening their relationship.
Writing a book is often a solitary endeavor, but Dr. Smith’s journey was far from isolated. “A Primer on Money & Marriage” is dedicated to the individuals who unknowingly contributed to its creation through their support and encouragement. Former Dean James Clark and former Associate Dean Craig Stanley provided support that allowed Dr. Smith to balance his commitments and focus on his writing this book. Victoria Shelton, his co-author, played a crucial role in the editorial process over five years, while Dr. Pamela Valentine, his wife, offered invaluable emotional support.
Dr. Smith’s new book demystifies the concept of financial therapy, presenting it as a straightforward, achievable practice. The book is structured into a 30-day program, each day offering a blend of advice, real-life scenarios, and reflective questions. This format allows readers to jump into the middle of the book, avoiding the daunting task of starting from the beginning. By focusing on the essential 20% of effort that yields 80% of the results, Dr. Smith ensures that readers can make meaningful progress without feeling overwhelmed.
“A Primer on Money & Marriage” is more than just a guide; it is a beacon of hope for couples navigating the complex intersection of finances and relationships. The book draws from hundreds of resources on therapy and financial literacy, distilling them into practical, actionable advice. Whether dealing with debt, planning for the future, or simply trying to communicate more effectively about money, readers will find valuable tools and insights within its pages.
About the Author:
Dr. Thomas E. Smith has dedicated over 30 years to the field of mental health and psychotherapy. As a seasoned professor at Florida State University, he specialized in mental illness and family therapy. His academic success is evidenced by appointment as the Clinical Director of Honeylake Psychiatric Center and being named a Clinical Fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
His release, “A Primer on Money & Marriage,” continues his legacy of blending clinical expertise with practical advice, making complex topics accessible and actionable for everyday readers. Dr. Smith’s unique approach combines his extensive academic knowledge with real-world applications, making his books indispensable resources for both professionals and laypeople alike.
