Governor Mills Declares August 3–4 as Maine’s Fourth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend

Annual celebration of Maine’s State Berry to take place at Farms, Restaurants, Breweries, and other locations across the state

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has proclaimed August 3–4, 2024 as Maine’s Fourth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend and encouraged residents and visitors to celebrate Maine’s state berry at participating farms, restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries across the state.

Photo: Left to right: Wild Blueberry Commission Executive Director Eric Venturini, Governor Mills, and DACF Commissioner Beal at today’s Blaine House celebration.

The Governor made today’s announcement alongside Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal and Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine Executive Director Eric Venturini during a Blaine House celebration honoring Maine’s wild blueberry growers and processors.

“I am proud to declare the first weekend in August as the fourth annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I encourage Maine people and visitors to join me in celebrating the world’s tastiest blueberry at one of the many participating farms, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries taking part in Wild Blueberry Weekend.”

“Our wild blueberries are a cherished part of Maine’s agricultural heritage, and Wild Blueberry Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work of our growers and the delicious products they create,” said Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal. “We invite everyone to join us in honoring Maine’s iconic berry, exploring our beautiful farms, and experiencing Maine’s unique flavors and culture.”

During this year’s Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine people and visitors will have the opportunity to tour farms, rake wild blueberries, meet farmers, enjoy scenic wild blueberry vistas, and purchase fresh wild blueberries and other products like jams, pies, and syrups.

Maine produces nearly 100 percent of all wild blueberries in the United States. Last year alone, Maine farmers harvested over 74 million pounds of wild blueberries. The wild blueberry has been designated as Maine’s state berry since 1991.

“The wild blueberry crop has been a cornerstone of Maine’s agricultural heritage for generations, with many farms being family-owned and passed down from generation to generation,” said Eric Venturini, Executive Director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. “Wild Blueberry Weekend not only celebrates our state’s iconic fruit but also educates visitors about the significance of Maine’s wild blueberry industry. It offers valuable economic opportunities to our dedicated farmers who work tirelessly to harvest this unique crop. We hope both Mainers and visitors take the opportunity to visit a farm and experience the wild blueberry fields firsthand.”

In 2021, Governor Mills began the tradition of declaring the first weekend in August as Wild Blueberry Weekend. Over the last three years, wild blueberry growers have joined in this new Maine tradition by opening their doors to the public, offering a wide array of fresh wild blueberries and wild blueberry products for purchase. The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine has reported thousands of dollars in direct farm sales and thousands of visitors who have enjoyed touring the places where wild blueberries grow as part of the annual August weekend.

This year, Wild Blueberry Weekend will feature farm tours and other family-friendly activities at 17 different wild blueberry farms from Dresden to Jonesboro, as well as at the Wild Blueberry Heritage Center and Museum in Columbia Falls. Additionally, wild blueberry-themed menu items and products will be available throughout the weekend at more than 40 statewide restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries. To see the full list of participants, visit www.wildblueberryweekend.com.

At participating farms, attendees will also be able to watch the documentary ‘Growing Wild’, a 20-minute film which shines a spotlight on wild blueberry farmers in Maine, telling their love for and determination to keep their, often generational, family farms going. Wild blueberry lovers unable to catch the film at a participating farm, watch it anytime online at www.growingwildfilm.com.

“Wild Blueberry Weekend is an important opportunity for visitors to not only meet their local growers but also discover the unique qualities that set wild blueberries apart from ordinary ones,” said Courtney Hammond, operator of Lynch Hill Farms and Chair of the Fresh Pack and Value Added Committee of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. “Unlike ordinary blueberries, wild blueberries don’t require planting; they naturally thrive and spread where Mother Nature put them over 10,000 years ago. Maine is the only state in the U.S. with significant commercial production of this wild crop, a testament to our unique geography, climate, and cultural tradition.”

Maine residents and visitors are encouraged to celebrate and learn more about the state’s native berry by visiting various Maine wild blueberry farms, which are open for free in the following counties: Lincoln, Kennebec, Knox, Penobscot, and Washington. They can plan their family’s wild weekend adventure using the Wild Blueberry Weekend map, which highlights all participating farms along with restaurants, businesses, wineries, breweries, ice cream shops and bakeries featuring special wild blueberry-themed menu items.

Read the text of the Governor’s proclamation declaring August 3 and 4, 2024 the Fourth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend can be found.