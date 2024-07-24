Julia Faller, Founder and Formulator of Benedetta, Explores Skin Protection Beyond Sunscreens in Dermascope
EINPresswire.com/ -- Benedetta Skin Care is excited to announce the publication of an insightful article by its founder and formulator, Julia Faller, in Dermascope magazine. Titled "Vital Skin Protection Beyond Sunscreens," the article highlights the need for less toxic alternatives to conventional chemical sunscreens and presents innovative botanical solutions.
Faller addresses concerns about chemical UV blockers, referencing a study published in the American Medical Association Journal. She reveals that "these chemicals can accumulate in the bloodstream at significant levels," raising questions about their long-term safety. This accumulation of chemicals like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule highlights the need for safer alternatives.
The article emphasizes the benefits of plant polyphenolic antioxidants from sources like seabuckthorn, carrot, olive juice, and Kakadu plums. These natural ingredients offer mild UV protection and combat oxidative stress, a major contributor to skin aging and damage. "Phenolic compounds found in these plants help prevent UV penetration and reduce inflammation," Faller explains.
Faller also explores the protective qualities of mycosporine-like amino acids (MAAs) found in seaweeds, algae, and fungi. These compounds effectively absorb solar UV radiation. Adaptogen mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Turkey Tail offer additional protective benefits when ingested, supporting the body's metabolic processes and mitigating damage.
Emphasizing a holistic approach, Faller argues that while SPF products prevent sunburn, they do not address deeper UV damage. She advocates for bioavailable plant antioxidants to nourish and protect the skin from within. "Botanical nutrients provide a natural shield against free radicals and support cellular health," she states.
Julia Faller is a licensed clinician and holistic esthetician, and the Founder and Formulator of Benedetta Botanical Skin Care. With over 30 years of experience, she has pioneered the use of 100% botanical, Certified Organic & Biodynamic ingredients, setting new standards in the skincare industry.
For more information please visit www.benedetta.com
References:
https://bcgc.berkeley.edu/sites/default/files/sunscreen_final-2018.pdf
National Library of Medicine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6098906//
Daniela Guido
Faller addresses concerns about chemical UV blockers, referencing a study published in the American Medical Association Journal. She reveals that "these chemicals can accumulate in the bloodstream at significant levels," raising questions about their long-term safety. This accumulation of chemicals like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule highlights the need for safer alternatives.
The article emphasizes the benefits of plant polyphenolic antioxidants from sources like seabuckthorn, carrot, olive juice, and Kakadu plums. These natural ingredients offer mild UV protection and combat oxidative stress, a major contributor to skin aging and damage. "Phenolic compounds found in these plants help prevent UV penetration and reduce inflammation," Faller explains.
Faller also explores the protective qualities of mycosporine-like amino acids (MAAs) found in seaweeds, algae, and fungi. These compounds effectively absorb solar UV radiation. Adaptogen mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Turkey Tail offer additional protective benefits when ingested, supporting the body's metabolic processes and mitigating damage.
Emphasizing a holistic approach, Faller argues that while SPF products prevent sunburn, they do not address deeper UV damage. She advocates for bioavailable plant antioxidants to nourish and protect the skin from within. "Botanical nutrients provide a natural shield against free radicals and support cellular health," she states.
Julia Faller is a licensed clinician and holistic esthetician, and the Founder and Formulator of Benedetta Botanical Skin Care. With over 30 years of experience, she has pioneered the use of 100% botanical, Certified Organic & Biodynamic ingredients, setting new standards in the skincare industry.
For more information please visit www.benedetta.com
References:
https://bcgc.berkeley.edu/sites/default/files/sunscreen_final-2018.pdf
National Library of Medicine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6098906//
Daniela Guido
Benedetta, Inc.
+1 707-665-3904
email us here