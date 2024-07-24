Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,101 in the last 365 days.

Julia Faller, Founder and Formulator of Benedetta, Explores Skin Protection Beyond Sunscreens in Dermascope

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benedetta Skin Care is excited to announce the publication of an insightful article by its founder and formulator, Julia Faller, in Dermascope magazine. Titled "Vital Skin Protection Beyond Sunscreens," the article highlights the need for less toxic alternatives to conventional chemical sunscreens and presents innovative botanical solutions.

Faller addresses concerns about chemical UV blockers, referencing a study published in the American Medical Association Journal. She reveals that "these chemicals can accumulate in the bloodstream at significant levels," raising questions about their long-term safety. This accumulation of chemicals like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule highlights the need for safer alternatives.

The article emphasizes the benefits of plant polyphenolic antioxidants from sources like seabuckthorn, carrot, olive juice, and Kakadu plums. These natural ingredients offer mild UV protection and combat oxidative stress, a major contributor to skin aging and damage. "Phenolic compounds found in these plants help prevent UV penetration and reduce inflammation," Faller explains.

Faller also explores the protective qualities of mycosporine-like amino acids (MAAs) found in seaweeds, algae, and fungi. These compounds effectively absorb solar UV radiation. Adaptogen mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Turkey Tail offer additional protective benefits when ingested, supporting the body's metabolic processes and mitigating damage.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, Faller argues that while SPF products prevent sunburn, they do not address deeper UV damage. She advocates for bioavailable plant antioxidants to nourish and protect the skin from within. "Botanical nutrients provide a natural shield against free radicals and support cellular health," she states.

Julia Faller is a licensed clinician and holistic esthetician, and the Founder and Formulator of Benedetta Botanical Skin Care. With over 30 years of experience, she has pioneered the use of 100% botanical, Certified Organic & Biodynamic ingredients, setting new standards in the skincare industry.
For more information please visit www.benedetta.com

References:
https://bcgc.berkeley.edu/sites/default/files/sunscreen_final-2018.pdf

National Library of Medicine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6098906//

Daniela Guido
Benedetta, Inc.
+1 707-665-3904
email us here

You just read:

Julia Faller, Founder and Formulator of Benedetta, Explores Skin Protection Beyond Sunscreens in Dermascope

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more