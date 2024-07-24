New York Entrepreneur Anna Zege Grows Groomit.me For Pets By 100% Year Over Year For 7 Years

Holistic approach, technology, & unique view keys to success - Anna Zege

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female entrepreneurship in the pet industry has been steadily rising, reflecting broader trends in both entrepreneurship and the pet care sector. Anna Zege smashed with her app groomit.me the glass ceiling, completing 140,000 grooms U. S. nationwide since its inception in 2017.

“Women in business have been making significant strides in creating innovative businesses that cater specifically to the needs and desires of pet owners,” says Anna Zege who is a New Yorker at heart.

As she is often asked how to make it in a male-dominated business of apps and e-commerce, Anna shares a few secrets:

• One prominent aspect of female entrepreneurship in the pet industry is the emphasis on holistic and natural products, she says. Many women-led startups focus on developing organic pet foods, herbal supplements, and eco-friendly toys and accessories. These products not only meet the growing demand for sustainable options but also prioritize the health and well-being of pets.

• Technology has also played a crucial role in empowering female entrepreneurs in the pet sector. From mobile apps for pet care services to online platforms connecting pet owners with groomers, trainers, and veterinarians, women have been at the forefront of leveraging technology to improve the lives of pets and their owners.

• Moreover, female entrepreneurs often bring a unique perspective to the industry, emphasizing empathy, community, and personalized customer experiences. This has led to the growth of niche businesses such as pet spas, specialized training programs, and even pet-centric social media platforms, where pet owners can connect and share experiences.

Another significant contribution of female entrepreneurs in the pet industry is their focus on education and advocacy. Many women-led businesses actively promote pet health awareness, responsible breeding practices, and adoption initiatives. They use their platforms not only to sell products but also to educate pet owners on best practices for pet care and welfare.

Networking and collaboration are also vital aspects of female entrepreneurship in the pet industry. Women entrepreneurs often form supportive networks, sharing resources, ideas, and mentorship opportunities. This collaborative approach fosters innovation and strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem within the pet industry.

In conclusion, female entrepreneurship in the pet industry can thrive, driven by innovation, technology, and a commitment to improving the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on sustainability, community building, and education, women entrepreneurs continue to make significant contributions to this rapidly growing sector. As the industry evolves, their influence and leadership are expected to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping its future direction.

About Groomit.me - Mobile Pet Grooming Service

Cofounded in 2017 by Anna Zege in New York, Groomit.me, the Pet Care Marketplace in one Mobile App, is a rapidly expanding in-home and mobile pet grooming service, currently operating in 18 different cities across the USA: New York, New Jersey, DC-Maryland-Vriginia, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Illinois, Connecticut, Virgina, Pennsylvania, California, Utah.Groomit is an App that provides convenient, top-notch grooming services, all at the touch of your fingertip. Our highly trained and fully insured groomers have years of professional experience styling all breeds, and using only all-natural shampoos and conditioners. Groomit offers an array of services at an affordable price, all in the stress-free comfort of your own home, at a time that is convenient for you. Unlike typical grooming shops, at Groomit, only one groomer will be assigned to bathe and groom your dog from start to finish.Groomit.me brings Convenience to Pet Care by offering On-Demand, Upfront Pricing, Instant Booking, Same-Day Availability, and Expert Care for All Furry Friends. The major advantages of the mobile app Groomit.me are that it applies Tech Principles to a traditional marketplace:

• On-demand, Same Day grooming available through our mobile app.

• Customers can schedule at their desired location, Anytime.

• No Traveling required, the groomer comes to your requested location.

• A Personalized and Safe experience for your pet in a familiar environment.

• Extensive network of professional groomers.

Groomit gets your pet red carpet ready! -> https://www.groomit.me/

Apply as Groomer: https://www.groomit.me/service-areas



For interview requests, please contact:

Mr. Gerard Al-Fil, CEO, Proxima Strategies

+971582743197

Gerard@proximastrategies.com

https://www.proximastrategies.com/