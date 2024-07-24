The Houstonian Hotel’s Big BBQ 'Thank You' to First Responders and Linemen
Houstonian Hotel GM Steve Fronterhouse hands BBQ plates to CenterPoint linemen at fundraiser on July 20.
As Fire Fighters, the call to duty has always included working in adverse conditions, on holidays, and weekends. This makes everything we do worth it and then some.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa hosted a BBQ drive-through fundraiser today to say “thank you” to Houston’s first responders and linemen working around the clock to restore the city after Hurricane Beryl. Dozens of first responders and linemen drove through the hotel valet for complimentary plates of BBQ and were welcomed with cheers from hotel staff.
— Houston Fire Department Executive Assistant Fire Chief Rodney West
The hotel’s culinary team smoked 24 briskets, 240 racks of ribs, and 200 pounds of sausage, donated by Sysco, for over 1,000 plates of mouthwatering Houstonian-style BBQ. The entryway of the hotel drive was lined with American flags and after an HPD helicopter flyover salute, a steady line of hotel guests, Houstonian neighbors, and Houstonian Club members also came through the hotel’s valet to purchase plates of food and donate money to support the event.
“We are grateful for the support we receive from wonderful community partners like The Houstonian,” said Houston Fire Department Executive Assistant Fire Chief Rodney West. “As Fire Fighters, the call to duty has always included working in adverse conditions, on holidays, and weekends. (The Houstonian) team sacrificed time and effort for the greater good of our city, first responders, and linemen. This makes everything we do worth it and then some,” he said.
100% of the $5,800 raised will be matched by The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa providing $11,600 to the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund.
