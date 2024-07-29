Banca Transilvania Customers Increasingly Prefer Self-Service

The company’s Visual Help and Visual Call Center, powered by Callvu, helped half of BT customers choose digital self-service to address customer support needs.

More than 50% of Banca Transilvania's Contact Center & Customer Care inquiries are now managed by customers in digital self-service using the visual, interactive BT Visual Help solutions and the BT Visual Call Center platform.

Between January and April 2024, bank customers initiated nearly 2 million visual sessions via the BT Visual Call Center platform, which offers a new customer experience and plays a significant role in increasing customer preference for self-help.

Callvu, the leading digital transformation partner of BT Contact Center & Customer Care

Banca Transilvania’s significant investments in digitalization led to BT Contact Center and Customer Care’s historic adoption levels. Callvu, a San Francisco-based company specializing in customer experience, has been the lead partner in BT Contact Center & Customer Care's digital transformation since 2019. Together, BT and Callvu have launched state-of-the-art solutions designed to digitize customer interactions: BT Visual Help in 2019 and BT Visual Call Center in 2022.

"Working with Callvu has made an important contribution to the digital transformation of BT Contact Center & Customer Care, increasing the capacity to handle our customers' inquiries and the degree of digital adoption. With accessible and interactive solutions, customers find it easier to search for solutions through self-help. Customer service has been transformed into digital customer service," says Oana Ilaș, Deputy CEO Retail Banking, at Banca Transilvania.

“Surveys have consistently demonstrated the public’s preference for efficient self-serve options,” said Callvu CEO Dr. Ori Faran. “Our team greatly enjoys working with the first-rate executives at Banca Transilvania to design and implement the right solutions for their customers. Seeing so many of their customers responding is gratifying because efficient customer service is a top contributor to customer loyalty."

BT Contact Center & Customer Care: Multiple communication and collaboration channels for customers

The BT Contact Center & Customer Care ecosystem includes multiple communication and collaboration channels for customers who need support: phone, email, chat, and interactive self-help solutions.

Clients who contact the BT Contact Center & Customer Care via phone (+40 0264308028) are guided to the BT Visual Call Center, which integrates all the bank's self-help channels. BT Visual Call Center turns the phone call into a visual session and provides customers with several self-help options: BT Visual Help, the Ino chatbot, and Ask BT. BT Visual Call Center connects the customer with the BT Contact Center & Customer Care team at any time via phone or live chat.

BT Visual Help is the bank's main self-help channel and can be accessed via the BT Visual Call Center and by calling directly (+40 0264308000). It helps customers get information about accounts, cards, transactions, loans, and personal savings, as well as performs actions such as blocking the card, changing card limits, disputing a card transaction, generating account statements and IBANs, and requesting the release of the amount in case of a foreclosure, and so on. It also lets users connect with a BT consultant via chat or phone. Almost 90% of the customers are satisfied/very satisfied with BT Visual Help, according to the feedback provided immediately after using the application.

Banca Transilvania has more than 4.3 million active customers, of which 92% use at least one digital banking app.

Banca Transilvania | Public Relations & Communication

About Banca Transilvania

Banca Transilvania is the largest bank in Romania and South-Eastern Europe. As a universal bank, it covers all customer segments and business lines in the financial sector. It has over 20% market share, 4.2 million customers, over 10,000 employees, online banking solutions and 500 branches in 180 locations. Banca Transilvania's brand value reached USD 686.5 million, ranked 252nd in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2024.

Press contact: comunicare@btrl.ro

About Callvu

Callvu is reimagining the way leading brands transform customer experiences with digital technology. While tens of billions have been invested in digital CX in many industries, consumers continue to rely on expensive support channels like contact centers. Callvu breaks that paradigm by empowering companies to deliver more powerful and easy-to-use digital experiences customers prefer. Callvu tools and services deliver these outstanding experiences much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development. Companies use Callvu to create digital customer journeys that drive reduced support expenses, higher sales conversion rates, and create millions more happy customers. For more information, visit https://callvu.com.