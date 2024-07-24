American Addiction Centers Strengthens Leadership Team with Three New Executives

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three distinguished executives. Each new leader brings a wealth of experience in the behavioral healthcare industry, along with a deep commitment to supporting individuals in need of addiction treatment and mental health services. The new appointments include Shelley Plemons, M.S., as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth; Tikisha Ousley, MBA, as Vice President of Organizational Engagement; and Joy Sutton, M.Ed., as Vice President of Brand and Communications.



“With these dynamic leaders on board, our executive team is robust and positioned to take AAC to a new level of growth, innovation and impact,” said Ellen-Jo Boschert and Dr. David Hans, who serve as CEOs of American Addiction Centers. “As an industry leader, we are committed to setting new standards of excellence and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and staff.”

Shelley K. Plemons, M.S., brings over 30 years of experience in the behavioral health industry to her role as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth. Shelley will oversee Strategic Partnerships, Veterans Affairs, Business Development, and the development of new service lines. Her extensive career includes senior leadership roles at Discovery Behavioral Health, Clearfork Academy, New Vista Behavioral Health, and WellBridge Healthcare. She most recently served as CEO of Strategic Health Care Partner where she generated significant growth for various behavioral health and substance use treatment facilities.

Tikisha Ousley, MBA, has joined AAC as the Vice President of Organizational Engagement. Tikisha played a crucial role in nurturing and enhancing the internal team culture at her former workplace, New Season, which is a private healthcare organization managing over 80 outpatient substance use treatment centers. With a proven history of creating successful company culture initiatives, she brings over 18 years of experience in healthcare marketing and communications from prominent companies like New Season, Quest, Jubilant Radiopharma, and CuraScript. Tikisha holds an MBA from Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Florida State University.

Joy Sutton, M.Ed., has been promoted to Vice President of Brand and Communications. Joy has been an integral part of AAC’s Corporate Communications team for more than eight years, bringing over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, television news, and marketing to her new role. Joy is also the host of AAC’s award-winning podcast, Addiction Talk. Her academic credentials include a master’s degree in Health Promotions from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s in Journalism from Howard University.

The addition of these seasoned professionals highlights American Addiction Centers’ dedication to leading the way in addiction treatment and recovery. For more information about AAC and its services, please visit www.americanaddictioncenters.org

About American Addiction Centers:

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions.

Media Contact:

Joy Sutton

VP, Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fcc5b64-fbbb-4de7-a78c-17eef35c5085