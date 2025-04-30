Crestline Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the AC Hotel Seattle Downtown

A Tech Savvy, Stylish New Hotel in the Center of Seattle

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced today it has assumed management of the AC Hotel Seattle Downtown. The beautiful new hotel opened less than one year ago and offers 200 stylishly appointed guest rooms. It is perfectly situated for both the tech-savvy business traveler and the leisure explorer at South Lake Union and Denny Triangle. The hotel’s prime location is a short walk to Amazon, Meta, Google, and the Summit Convention Center. In addition, the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are nearby, as well as popular attractions, including Pier 42, Climate Pledge Arena, the iconic Space Needle, and Seattle’s downtown shopping and dining.

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “The AC Hotel Seattle Downtown is in a perfect location and an exciting new addition to the Seattle market. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the hotel’s team of associates and look forward to welcoming guests with Crestline's signature service and excellent hospitality.”

Guests of the AC Hotel Seattle Downtown are welcomed into a contemporary lobby and can relax in smartly equipped guest rooms featuring elegant design and comfort. Each guest room includes a full bathroom suite, comfort bedding with plush pillows, adjustable reading lamps, and a workstation. Amenities include complimentary high-speed internet access and in-room coffee makers. There are three multi-purpose event rooms. Guests can enjoy a European-style breakfast each morning at The AC Kitchen and, starting at 5 p.m., handcrafted cocktails and tapas at the AC Lounge. There is an onsite fitness center, and parking is available for an extra charge.

The 11-story hotel was developed by Nexera Capital and is located at 117 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, with easy access to I-5 and Seattle Light Rail. The University of Washington and Seattle University are nearby. It is 15 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and less than two miles from Seattle cruise ports Pier 66 and Pier 91. For more information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com or call 206.492.7963.

ABOUT NEXERA CAPITAL

Nexera Capital is a leading hotel development and management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. We have properties located throughout the United States including Georgia, Alabama, California, Washington, Texas, and various other states. Through strategic investments, thoughtful partnerships, and innovative approaches, we actively seek investments that not only generate attractive returns but also build lasting value for our investors, partners, and the communities in which we operate. We are committed to leveraging our expertise, resources, and network to identify and invest in opportunities that align the aspirations and values of different generations across an array of verticals. For more information, please visit our website at www.nexeracap.com

ABOUT CRESTLINE HOTELS & RESORTS

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

