AIRT and BUSF Collaborate to Advance Public Safety and Emergency Drone Operations Across the Americas

The AIRT logo is encompasses a the circle representing the emergency preparedness cycle, within which is a drone with a blue olive branch flying over an open hand holding a Sacred Heart representing the potential of advanced aviation for good.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – AIRT Deputy Director Scott Andrew Jaques facilitates a disaster response drone workshop for Costa Rica firefighters in June 2024. The workshop was coordinated in partnership between AIRT, U.S. Southern Command, and other stakeholde