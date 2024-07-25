The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member
The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Thomas Ginas, Founder & President of Ginas Financial Inc. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Cornelius community.
Tom Ginas is the founder and President of Ginas Financial Inc., bringing over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds several key designations, including Certified Financial Fiduciary (CF2), Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP), and National Social Security Advisor (NSSA). Tom has extensive knowledge in Life, Health, and Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans. He is dedicated to educating his clients on their options and planning strategies, ensuring they feel confident in their decisions. Tom focuses on creating comprehensive, long-lasting, and fulfilling retirement plans. His mission is to protect his clients' needs, wants, and wishes. To learn more, or to contact Tom, visit his FFE profile here.
The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility.
"Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor Network
Central to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Thomas has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Cornelius community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online.
"Joining the Fiduciary Advisor Network is important to me because it aligns with my commitment to providing ethical financial guidance that prioritizes my clients' best interests. This network will help me build stronger connections, fostering trust, financial literacy, and economic empowerment for families and small business owners. Transparency and trust are key concerns for prospective clients, and being part of a Fiduciary Network provides a concrete resource for evaluation in these areas. This allows me to help clients clarify and quantify their goals, as well as advocate for them in the marketplace to implement the best solutions to achieve those goals on time." – Thomas Ginas, Certified Financial Fiduciary®, RICP, NSSA, RFC
About The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.
About The Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.
About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.
For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com
