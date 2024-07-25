Award-winning Singer Cristina Fontanelli invites 13 year-old Montauk NY student to perform with her in Southampton

Cristina Fontanelli and Faith Mullaly at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts in Southampton Cristina Fontanelli singing on-stage in concert in Southampton NY at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts Cristina Fontanelli and Baritone Ricardo Rivera and tenor Riad Ymeri taking a bow on-stage at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts in Southampton NY 2022

A Southampton Salute to Summer: Cristina Fontanelli and her Fabulous Friends SAT, AUG 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Produced by The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation

Cristina Fontanelli Preserving Values Through Opera” — Petr Svab

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, USA, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Montauk School student, 13 year-old Faith Mullaly joins award-winning singer/PBS-TV Host, Cristina Fontanelli ( www.cristinafontanelli.com ), on-stage at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton, NY on Saturday, August 17 , 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Faith will perform the great Broadway classic from Les Miserable ‘I Dreamed a Dream’. Ms. Mullaly was invited back after her 2023 stellar performance. The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts is located at, 168 Hill St., Southampton, NY 11968 https://www.shjmbasilica.org/ and is within walking distance of shops and restaurants. This charitable concert helps raise funds for the preservation of this historic Basilica in the heart of Southampton.Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons is produced under the auspices of The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation Inc.( www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org ) a 501 c-3 whose mission statement is to produce concerts and family-friendly entertainment content on-stages (including Carnegie Hall) and across the spectrum of the media giving children/youth performance opportunities, providing tickets to under-privileged families and Veterans and spreading awareness about the scientifically-proven healing benefits of classical music and the Arts on society and personal health.Faith Mullaly is entering 8th grade this September. Due to the quality of her outstanding voice young Faith sang at the Montauk Lighthouse restoration ribbon cutting ceremony (attended by Governor Kathy Hochul) and for the 2nd year in a row, Ms. Mullaly is invited to join Cristina Fontanelli and her world-class artist guest performers on-stage on August 17. Christina Tsaveras (21 year-old) local dancer and choreographer who trains local youth for the Southampton Youth Services, Inc. will be dancing.Tickets can be purchased online thru: www.purplepass.com/OBHSH2024 or by calling 1-800-316-8559 (#1). Pre-Sale Tickets: General $62.00, Priority $75.00 (first five rows); At the door: $68.00; Senior $52.00/Group rates available thru: 212-967-1926 or info@cristinafontanelli.comNo refunds: unused tickets will be gratefully donated to veterans and the underprivileged.Opera & Broadway of the Hampton’s has a 30 year history on the East End. This concert highlights famous arias/duets from well-known operas (e.g. La Boheme, Madame Butterfly, etc.) and Broadway hits (e.g. West Side Story, Hamilton, My Fair Lady, etc.), plus famous Italian songs such as ‘O Sole mio’, Spanish and ethnic favorites.Starring and hosted by the award-winning singer/PBS-TV/WLIW and CBS-TV host, Cristina Fontanelli will perform (“The best work came from Soprano, Cristina Fontanelli.” – the New York Times; "Vocal genius" - NY Sun; “Cristina Fontanelli at Feinsteins at the Regency is like seeing a cross between Maria Callas and Ethel Merman. She has no equal.” – Forbes Magazine) along with her guest tenor, Matthew Cerillo. Making his Lincoln Center solo debut at age 24, Matthew is one of opera’s most sought after young tenors. Russian pianist Alexander Chaplinskiy (from St.Petersburg) piano performances include a performance at Carnegie Hall as a finalist of the Forte International Music Competition and the Moscow Music Competition award.Vocalist Cristina Fontanelli ( www.cristinafontanelli.com ) is a highly acclaimed singer and PBS-TV/WLIW host for Andrea Bocelli “Live From Central Park”and for the Michael Buble, Il Volo and other PBS-TV specials. She has appeared with Tony Bennett at Carnegie Hall and has sung throughout the United States and the world. Ms. Fontanelli is a regular at 54 Below and has also appeared for the Clinton White House and for the Inauguration of President George W. Bush, with the Palm Beach, Cairo, NY and New Jersey State Operas, and has received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous honoree Luciano Pavarotti). Ms. Fontanelli is known in the Hamptons for her appearances at the Hampton Classic, as leading soprano of Opera of the Hamptons, at Guild Hall and at various charity and VIP events.

"Vissi d'Arte" from Tosca, Cristina Fontanelli Feinsteins at the Regency