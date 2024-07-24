The exhibition "Female Start Ups : Japan to Brooklyn Vol.2" is being held now at Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
Sustainable brands and products created by Japanese female entrepreneurs.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daily Information NY is holding its latest exhibition, Female Start Ups : Japan to Brooklyn Vol.2, co-hosted by Square Up Consulting at Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo until July 31st, 2024.
This exhibition aims to introduce sustainable brands and products produced by Japanese female entrepreneurs to New York, while serving as a foothold for overseas expansion. The mission is to support women who are active through their own brands and services.
Check out the unique products exhibited at the Female Start Ups : Japan to Brooklyn Vol.2 exhibition below.
SMILEAPART:
SMILEAPART, founded by Yoshiko Ishizuka, provides Hinoki products that are safe, secure, as well as environmentally friendly. Hamamatsu Tenryu Hinoki, which is the material of the product, is recognized as a well-maintained "appropriately managed forest" and has obtained environmentally friendly international certification. SMILEAPART stands for smile x leap x art. She chose this name with the thought that it would be nice if everyone could have a big smile with a heart-pounding artwork.
UKIYO TEA:
Hitomi Maruyama founded UKIYO TEA in February 2024, a brand of self-expression that makes tea free and uninhibited. UKIYO TEA is the sister brand of Senreicha, produced by Senrei Co. Senreicha is a tea farm in Kamikawa-cho, Hyogo Prefecture, which has been in existence for 300 years since the Edo period (1725). In this environment, the tea is grown without pesticides or fertilizers using the "natural cultivation" method, which is still rare for Japanese tea.
YURASU-KAORI:
YURASU-KAORI is an incense brand created by Mamiko Imai, who works in art to express what she feels with her five senses. The incense is crafted without synthetic fragrances, using traditional ingredients that date back 1400 years. YURASU-KAORI features a unique Japanese haute couture fragrance made of fragrant woods and incense ingredients that have been used since ancient times.
ENNE:
Tomoko Tsutsui and Shiho Tsutsui founded ENNE, which is a one-of-a-kind upcycle accessories brand created by a mother and daughter team. When Shiho was 11 years old, she discovered that marine plastic pollution was a profoundly serious issue while researching the garbage problem in school classes. Initially, she picked up garbage and participated in the upcycling course with her mother Tomoko, then they started the activity to convey this activity to as many people as possible.
WONDER FULBEAUTY:
The founder of WONDER FULBEAUTY, Rino Tokuyama, suffered from sudden skin allergies for ten years. She searched for the cause of her skin problems and the active ingredients, through repeated research. As she turned 50, she decided to make her own skincare products. The skincare items she created finally improved her skin, and others witnessed the improvements. That's the starting point of WONDER FULBEAUTY’s skin care products.
Daily Information NY is an advertising agency for global promotion. They have a show room called J+B Japanese Products SHOW CASE LAB in Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo.
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo is located in Park Slope and was reopened on June 21st as a Japan-U.S. cultural exchange laboratory.
Square Up Consulting provides US market entry support for Japanese startups including the Female Start Ups : Japan to Brooklyn Vol.2 exhibitors.
For more information:
Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo
300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
Email: bbflfamilymember@gmail.com
https://www.brooklynbbfl.com
Toshiyuki Matsumoto
Daily Information NY
