Arab America Foundation Announces 20 Under 20 Awardees--Class of 2024
Foundation Celebrates Their Remarkable Achievements and Societal Contributions
Their success fills us with hope for the future and highlights the promise of a new generation poised to lead, bringing Arab American excellence to the forefront of our global community.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the Awardees of their 20 Under 20 initiative. Twenty Arab Americans from throughout the U.S. were announced. Judges from different states reviewed the applications anonymously (without identification of name or ethnicity).
— Warren David, President, Arab America
The awardees are Jad Abdel Nour, Layalie AbuOleim, Sophia Barghouti, Adan Eftekhari, Ahmed Eldeeb, Rami Eter, Layan Ghali, Omar Hamarshi, Maher Harp, Mohammed Harp, Safa Hijazi, Omayma Jabara, Essam Jazzar, Hanan Mehdi, Alyamamh Rahimee, Ibraheem Razouki, Yara Reda, Matthew Shadid, Laura Stephan, and Myrna Stephan.
20 Under 20 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights students (16–20 years old) who achieved spectacular success in academics, work/internships, community service, and extracurricular activities (such as clubs, sports, music, arts, and writing). Also, we acknowledge achievements demonstrating, but not limited to, outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.
“As we announce the ’20 Under 20′ winners, we celebrate their remarkable achievements and societal contributions,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. He added, “It’s heartening to see young Arab Americans proudly embracing their cultural identity and making their voices heard. Their success not only fills us with hope for the future but also highlights the promise of a new generation poised to lead, bringing Arab American excellence to the forefront of our global community.”
The awardees are under the age of 20, excel in their studies, work actively in their communities to help their peers and demonstrate a commitment to their Arab heritage. The competition was open to all students who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. All awardees have shown remarkable leadership in their academics and in their extracurricular activities. They have exemplified what it means to be an Arab American in an increasingly multinational world.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 20 Under 20 awardees for the class of 2024 will be honored at the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 25-26 in Dearborn, MI.
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) www.arabamericafoundation.org is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of the AAF is to Promote the Arab heritage and empower Arab Americans; Educate Americans about Arab identity and culture, and to Connect Arab Americans to each other and to other communities.
