ECCB Monetary Council Convenes 108th Meeting in Anguilla

Governor of the ECCB, presented the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the ECCU, during the 108th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council.

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, presented the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), during the 108th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council convened at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on 19 July.

The meeting followed the Ceremony to Mark the Change of Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council from Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, to Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster.

The Governor’s Report addressed the stability of the EC currency and the ECCU financial sector, and economic conditions in the ECCU and the international arena.

The Council also received the report from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance and updates on key legislative matters including proposed amendments to the Banking Act, 2015, and the legislative framework for the Deposit Insurance System.

Additionally, the Council was apprised on the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation (ECAMC) and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC).

After the meeting, Council Chairman and Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster, presented the Communiqué and fielded questions from media practitioners in Anguilla at a media conference.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB. It comprises the eight Ministers for Finance from the ECCB member countries.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

