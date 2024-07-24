ECCB Monetary Council Convenes 108th Meeting in Anguilla
Governor of the ECCB, presented the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the ECCU, during the 108th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council.BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, presented the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), during the 108th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council convened at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on 19 July.
The meeting followed the Ceremony to Mark the Change of Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council from Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, to Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster.
The Governor’s Report addressed the stability of the EC currency and the ECCU financial sector, and economic conditions in the ECCU and the international arena.
The Council also received the report from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance and updates on key legislative matters including proposed amendments to the Banking Act, 2015, and the legislative framework for the Deposit Insurance System.
Additionally, the Council was apprised on the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation (ECAMC) and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC).
After the meeting, Council Chairman and Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster, presented the Communiqué and fielded questions from media practitioners in Anguilla at a media conference.
The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB. It comprises the eight Ministers for Finance from the ECCB member countries.
Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube