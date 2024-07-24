Delaware Tourism Office to Reopen the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund

Applications Accepted Beginning Aug. 1

DOVER, Del. – On Aug. 1, the Delaware Tourism Office will reopen the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund for applications. Established through the FY24 Bond and Capital Improvements Act, the fund provides financial support to new or existing sports facilities that hold events throughout the year to attract out-of-state visitors and contribute to the state and local economy.

“As a significant economic driver, sports tourism generates millions of dollars and brings thousands of visitors to our state each year,” said Governor John Carney. “This fund provides the opportunity to support new and existing sports facilities to ensure that Delaware remains competitive in the sports tourism field for years to come.”

Delaware has been selected to host a variety of national sporting events, including the USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals, the MEAC Volleyball Championship, the U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships and the state’s first PGA Tour event, the 2022 BMW Championship. The state has also hosted smaller-scale sporting events in lacrosse, football, soccer, softball, baseball and other sports.

“Sports tourism is a $128 billion global industry that is continuously growing, and Delaware faces stiff competition from neighboring states to attract and retain sporting events,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “We welcome the opportunity to reopen this investment fund and provide financial support to our state’s world-class sports facilities so that sporting event operators keep Delaware top of mind when looking for locations for their tournaments and other competitions.”

During the fund’s initial application period from March 1 through April 12, 2024, the Delaware Tourism Office received 18 applications requesting more than $54 million. Available funds totaled $11.3 million and were distributed to four awardees, including Wilmington Sports LLC, DE Turf, Midway Motion & Fitness and STATS Tournaments. The FY25 Bond and Capital Improvements Act provided an additional $10 million for a second round of funding.

“The first round of applications for the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund was incredibly competitive and showcased the variety of facilities hosting a range of sporting events throughout the year,” said Delaware Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch. “We are thrilled to be able to reopen the program for new applications and continue supporting these facilities who contribute significantly to our state’s economic growth and help promote Delaware as a prime destination for out-of-state visitors.”

The Delaware Tourism Office will hold an informational webinar for prospective applicants to learn more about the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund on Thursday, July 25, at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Applications for the investment fund will be accepted by the Delaware Tourism Office until Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. All applicants must submit a completed original application, along with 10 printed copies and an electronic copy included on a thumb drive, to the Delaware Tourism Office located at 99 Kings Highway in Dover, Del. More information on eligibility, funding requirements and complete program regulations can be found on the Delaware Tourism Office website.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free at 866-284-7483.

###

Media Contact:

Allyson Ennis

Allyson.Ennis@Delaware.gov