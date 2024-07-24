Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Shaping: Transitioning from Growth to Value with Aratek
The Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.19 % during 2024-2030.
Stay up-to-date with Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aratek (Taiwan), IDmission (United States), Idemia (France), Jumio (United States), All Trust networks (United States), Thalesa Group (France), Ingenico Group (France), Cyber Sign (United States), Nuance Communication (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan).
The Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market was valued at USD Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.19 % during 2024-2030.
Definition:
Biometrics for banking and financial services is the use of unique physical or behavioral characteristics to verify a customer's identity. Biometric authentication can be used for a variety of purposes
Market Trends:
The Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market is poised for growth, given the significant potential presented by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, International Expansion factors. The biometrics for banking and financial services market offers opportunities for international expansion. Financial institutions can expand their biometric authentication systems to new markets and regions, particularly in emerging markets where the use of traditional security methods may be less prevalent. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning can improve the accuracy and speed of biometric authentication. Financial institutions can explore the use of these technologies to enhance the performance of their biometric authentication systems. Financial institutions can explore the use of multimodal biometric authentication, such as combining facial recognition and voice recognition, to enhance security and improve the overall customer experience. On 16th January 2023, India introduces face, iris biometrics system to reduce bank fraud. In an effort to cut down on fraud and tax evasion, the Indian government is allowing banks to verify individual transactions that surpass a specific yearly limit using facial recognition technology and, in some cases, an iris scan. One of the sources, a banker, refused to identify the banks but claimed that a few significant private and public banks have started using the option. The verification-enabling advisory is private and hasn't been previously published. The biometrics for banking and financial services industry is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, with many players offering various biometric solutions. The biometrics for banking and financial services industry is highly competitive, with many players offering a range of biometric solutions. The key competitive strengths in the market include accuracy, security, ease of use, and convenience. As the market continues to evolve, it is likely that new players will enter the market and existing players will continue to innovate and improve their solutions.
Market Drivers:
There is a high demand for robust security solutions, such as those involving biometrics, as a result of customers of banking services becoming more and more aware of the limitations of PINs and passwords as a form of defence against sophisticated bank frauds and online threats. Biometrics technology provides a higher level of security compared to traditional security methods such as passwords, PINs, and security tokens. This technology uses unique physical characteristics of individuals, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition, making it difficult for fraudsters to gain unauthorized access to accounts. The growing adoption of mobile banking has increased the need for secure and convenient authentication methods. Advancements in biometrics technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are driving the growth of the market. The market for biometrics in banking and financial services is experiencing growth restrictions due to some of the outlined reasons. Biometric authentication systems may produce false positives or false negatives, which can impact the accuracy of the technology. Some customers may be hesitant to adopt biometric authentication methods, particularly if they are unfamiliar with the technology or have concerns around privacy. Financial institutions need to educate their customers on the benefits of biometric authentication and address any concerns they may have. Biometric authentication systems may not always be reliable, particularly in situations where environmental factors, such as lighting, can affect the accuracy of the technology. This can lead to frustration for customers and impact the overall customer experience.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market: Irish Scan, Fingerprint Scanner, Voice recognition, Facial recognition, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market: Bank branch, Online Banking, ATMs, Mobile Banking
Aratek (Taiwan), IDmission (United States), Idemia (France), Jumio (United States), All Trust networks (United States), Thalesa Group (France), Ingenico Group (France), Cyber Sign (United States), Nuance Communication (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan).
