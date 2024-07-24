Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,085 in the last 365 days.

JOINT PUBLIC MEETING BETWEEN THE CITY OF MIAMI & MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Published on July 24, 2024

Alternate City Seal.png

Pursuant to Section 164.1055, Florida Statutes (Governmental Disputes), a joint public meeting between the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County will be held on July 29, 2024, at 1:00 P.M., in the auditorium of the City of Miami Chief Clarence Dickson Police College located at 350 N.W. 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128. The purpose of the meeting is to seek resolution of a conflict between these governmental entities, pursuant to the Florida Governmental Conflict Resolution Act procedures of Chapter 164, Florida Statutes, regarding Miami-Dade County’s enactment, amendment(s), and expansion(s) of the Rapid Transit Zone (“RTZ”).

The meeting is open to the public and all interested persons are invited to attend. Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the Miami City Commission or Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners with respect to any matter to be considered at this meeting, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105).

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.

 

You just read:

JOINT PUBLIC MEETING BETWEEN THE CITY OF MIAMI & MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more