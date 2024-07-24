A Lincoln-signed consulate appointment and Asian works of art perform well in Ahlers & Ogletree's July 17-18 auctions

Consulate appointment dated April 18, 1863, signed by President Abraham Lincoln using a dip pen, also signed by the U.S. Secretary of State William Seward, and accompanied by a JSA ($12,100).

Group of nine pieces of carved jadeite and nephrite jade with six stands, showing various animal depictions, the jade ranging in color from cream to celadon to a dark green ($9,680).

1946 luncheon notice from the city of Westminster, England, given in honor of Winston Churchill and signed by him, nicely framed and with a photo of Churchill ($4,538).

Japanese six-panel byobu screen made in the manner of Soga Chokuan (Japanese ca. 1596-1615), with tethered hawks (or falcons), paint on paper adhered to a gold paper background ($3,025).