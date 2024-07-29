Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System Elevate Budgeting with OpenGov

The organization can anticipate benefits from more effective workforce budgeting and the ability to strategically forecast and optimize the use of funds.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing a manual budgeting process and the use of multiple budget packages, the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System (LACERS) sought a more streamlined solution. The team selected OpenGov , the leading budget software provider for the public sector.LACERS, which serves the retirement needs of thousands of City employees, relied on a budgeting process that was managed in Word and Excel documents, resulting in a lack of collaboration and user-unfriendly budget requests for departments. They needed a platform that could centralize end-to-end budgeting entry and reporting while reducing the staff time commitment required to run the budget process. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to clearly delineate roles and responsibilities to streamline workflow and approvals.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, LACERS can expect improvements in its budgeting processes. The organization can anticipate benefits from more effective workforce budget management and the ability to strategically forecast and optimize the use of funds. Additionally, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will increase collaboration and transparency by enabling divisions to be accountable for their budget processes, ultimately developing an interactive performance budget.LACERS joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.