Notice of Privacy Breach Incident
EINPresswire.com/ -- NeighborHealth has learned of a privacy breach incident that first occurred on or around March 9, 2024, and involves the names of certain patients. Although NeighborHealth has no evidence that any patient’s name has been misused as a result of this incident, NeighborHealth is notifying all potentially affected patients as a precautionary measure.
This disclosure occurred as the result of a clerical error affecting a mailing that went to patients and announced the upcoming change of our name from East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to NeighborHealth. Names and addresses were mismatched in the mailing list, resulting in letters sent with the wrong individual’s name on the envelope. Full names were inadvertently disclosed in only a very small minority of the letters mailed. No other information about any patient was disclosed in these letters apart from names and the individual’s relationship to us as a patient.
At this time, NeighborHealth has no reason to believe that any particular patient’s data was targeted, or misused, or that the data will be further accessed or disclosed in a manner that exposes patients to any significant risk of harm. Further, NeighborHealth has no reason to believe that the information disclosed will be used in any way to cause financial harm.
If you have questions about how this incident may impact you, please contact (800) 341-8176.
Emily Martin
NeighborHealth
+1 617-568-4741
martine@Neighborhealth.com