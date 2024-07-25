TapClicks Announces New Instant-On Connector for Apple Search Ads

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, announced today the launch of new connector packages to the TapData family, designed to enhance marketers’ access to Apple Search Ads campaign data, and to extract and blend that data with other campaign data, at scale.

Apple Search Ads has gained more traction in recent years and has now emerged as a powerful channel for marketers looking to connect with millions of iOS users searching for apps and services on the App Store. TapClicks' new connector to the Apple Search Ads API enables these marketers to gain access to a host of advantages such as streamlined campaign management with data blending and detailed insight as to what’s working and what isn’t. Marketers can now optimize their ad strategies, effectively target a high-intent audience, and gain access to decision-making insights in record time.

"This new addition of Apple Search Ads to our industry-leading TapData product represents a significant step forward for our advertisers,” stated Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “It provides an efficient solution to harness the advertising potential of the Apple ecosystem and proves our commitment to helping companies maximize their ROI in the mobile advertising landscape."

As always, TapClicks’ innovative approach offers myriad benefits, including warehousing of historical data, precision data accuracy with on-demand data fetch in near-real time, and deep blending of channel data, enabling businesses of all kinds to harness the power of Apple Search advertising for maximum brand exposure and engagement.

The benefits of Apple Search Ads advertising are clear: reach an enormous and receptive audience, drive user engagement, increase app downloads and optimize return-on-ad-spend, on one of the world's most popular platforms. With TapClicks’ innovative new Apple Search Ads connector informing the TapData platform, marketers can easily blend this data with other channels in their marketing mix, get a holistic view of their performance across all campaigns, and amplify their brand presence on the App Store with real insights driven by this new TapData solution.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.