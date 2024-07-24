American Marketing Association Releases Season 2 of Marketing / And Podcast
New season explores the RE:Mix of marketing
The American Marketing Association (AMA) is thrilled to unveil Season 2 of its podcast, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. Tune in now to be part of the journey—listen to Marketing / And.
Building on the momentum of Marketing / And’s inaugural season, Season 2 invites listeners to join the conversation talking about the crucial role of marketers as stewards of responsible practices and strategic innovation. Podcast host, Bennie F. Johnson, speaks with academics, industry professionals, and creative minds to discuss the future of marketing and feature the conversations that are sparking ideas and contributing to the innovative nature of our industry.
In Season 2, we explore the intersection of cultural intelligence, ethical frameworks around AI and emerging technology, and we examine the influence of marketing in our ever-changing world.
“From cultural intelligence to ethical frameworks in tech, each episode of Marketing / And offers a new perspective of our dynamic industry, ” said AMA CEO and podcast host, Bennie F. Johnson. “Discover the inspiring stories of our exceptional guests as we explore what it means to be a marketer in today’s world.”
Ready to explore the intersection of marketing and revolution? Listen to Marketing / And Season 2.
Season 2 guests:
• Future Storytelling and Not Being the Hero: Rohit Bhagarva, Founder & Chief Trend Curator at The Non-Obvious Company (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/future-storytelling-and-not-being-the-hero)
• Cultural Intelligence and Responsibility of Marketers: Dr. Anastasia Karklina Gabriel, Cultural Intelligence & Brand Strategy at Reddit (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/cultural-intelligence-and-responsibility-of-marketers)
• The Value of Disruption and Future Proofing Skills: Dr. Jason Wingard, Distinguished Visiting Professor at Harvard (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/value-of-disruption-and-future-proofing-skills)
• Promises and Perils of Tech and Ethical Frameworks: Clay Sharman, CEO &Head Creative at Krateo.AI (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/promises-and-perils-of-tech-and-ethical-frameworks)
• Recognizing the Future and Connecting with Your Audience: Naomi Litowitz, SVP & Head of Strategy & Planning at North America Brainlabs (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/recognizing-the-future-and-connecting-with-your-audience)
• Getting It Right and Being Part of the Solution: Wes Michael, President of Rare Patient Voice (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/getting-it-right-and-being-part-of-the-solution)
• Career Breakthroughs, Leveraging the Power of Design, and Mentorship: Brian Rice, Senior VP, Global Chief Design & Brand Experience Officer at 3M Company (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/career-breakthroughs-leveraging-the-power-of-design-and-mentorship)
• Shoes as Entertainment, Brand Personalities, and Being the CMO: John Fisher, Senior Lecturer at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/episodes/shoes-as-entertainment-brand-personalities-and-being-the-cmo)
AMA’s Marketing / And is available on AMA.org, Apple, Spotify, Simplecast, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
About the American Marketing Association (AMA)
As the largest professional marketing association in the world, the AMA is trusted by marketing and sales professionals to help them discover what is coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. The AMA is home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences. More at https://www.ama.org.
