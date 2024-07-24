Wiers Farm Recalls Produce

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Wiers Farm is recalling produce products packed between July 5th and July 12th because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were sold at Save-A-Lot in Rhode Island and at Walmarts in Connecticut. These products were sold in many other states, including Maine, New York, and New Jersey. The recalled products include poblano, bagged green beans, salad cucumbers, organic bell pepper, organic cucumber, organic yellow squash, and organic zucchini squash. A full list of products and retail stores is available online.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.