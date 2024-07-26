Against All Odds: An Inspiring True Story of a Miraculous Rescue

Surviving a Miracle by Richard Greenberg

A new book chronicles a life-changing survival story of unwavering faith during a flash flood along the Nā Pali Coast of Kaua‘i.

Richard Greenberg has crafted a profoundly moving story that left me in awe of the ability we have to face unthinkable situations with courage and determination.” — K.C. Finn for Reader’s Favorite

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Greenberg’s "Surviving A Miracle" (Ballast Books; August 13, 2024), is a harrowing memoir recounting his family’s desperate yet miraculous rescue after encountering a flash flood while hiking to Hanakapi’ai Falls on the northern coast of Kaua’i.

With sheer strength and faith laid bare on every page, "Surviving A Miracle" is an astounding narrative of the selflessness and heroism displayed by compassionate strangers and the miracles witnessed and felt by all.

Author Rich Greenberg explains his motivation for writing the book. “Writing our story allowed me to express my profound gratitude to God and the many people who risked their lives to save our family. It also served as an outlet for my personal healing, allowing me to understand and process my emotions.” Dr. Greenberg also expresses his desires regarding the takeaway messages of his book. “Our family hopes that this story will inspire people to believe in the goodness of people and the miraculous works of God.”

"Surviving A Miracle" is a must-read for anyone searching for hope. The fight for survival that Dr. Greenberg’s family endured and the ways the local fire and rescue community bonded around them serve as a reminder that a little faith can go a long way.

Dr. Richard Greenberg grew up in Southern California. He is dual trained as a pediatric emergency medicine physician and as a pediatrician. Dr. Greenberg currently works as a general pediatrician in the Salt Lake City area. He is the author of the book "The Emergency Room: When Does My Child Need to Go?" He acts as a public speaker for childcare groups regarding child health issues and is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dr. Greenberg is married and has three children. He loves triathlons, baking, and traveling with his family.

"Surviving A Miracle" may be his family’s story, but it speaks to the universal themes of grief and recovery that so many people go through. This book doubles as a spiritual guide and ultimately encourages readers to always be motivated by acts of kindness.

For more information about Dr. Greenberg and further details about "Surviving A Miracle," please visit ragbooks.com. The Greenberg family hopes to make their story into a movie to bring to light the heroic work that firefighters perform on a regular basis. Dr. Greenberg will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this book to Friends of Kaua’i Fire Department, a nonprofit organization that directly benefits the firefighters.

“Surviving A Miracle” can be found on BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold.