Presidential Climate Commission launches inaugural South African State of Climate Action Report in Johannesburg, 25 Jul

The Presidential Climate Commission will on Thursday, 25 July 2024 launch the inaugural South African State of Climate Action Report in Johannesburg, the State of Climate Action Report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of climate change and South Africa's progress towards South Africa continuing on a pathway to limiting warming to 1.5°C, enhancing climate resilience, the, highlighting areas of success and areas needing improvement – particularly the livelihoods of those most impacted by climate transition.

The report builds on years of everyday testimonies and experiences from many South Africans, as well as evidence and data collecting in the country, and supplements the critical climate tracking work done by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, and among others.

The launch will feature the official report handover by the PCC Deputy Chair, Valli Mossa, and a keynote address by the Director General of Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala, who will also receive the report on behalf of the Minister of the DFFE, Dr Dion George.

The PCC commissioned this report with an aim to inform policymakers, stakeholders, and the public on the urgent steps needed to reduce the effects of climate change. The report amongst others presents an actionable assessment for the country to make progress toward the climate and just transition goals, which we urge the 7th administration to implement swiftly.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this launch. Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 July 2024

Venue: The Forum, The Campus Ground Floor, Wanderers Building, Corner Sloane Street & Main Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Media RSVP: Ignicious Masilela on ignicious@climatecommission.org.za or 071 960 5317.

All PCC meetings are open to the public and the media can participate via live streaming on the PCC social media channels and the website on the links below:

Website: https://www.climatecommission.org.za

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/climatecommission

For all post-media interviews please contact:

Blessing Manale

Head of Communications and Outreach

Cell: 073 036 5381

E-mail: blessing@climatecommission.org.za