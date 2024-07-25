The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member
The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Kevin Smith, Founder and CEO of KMS Wealth Management. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Orlando community.
Kevin M. Smith is the Founder and CEO of KMS Wealth Management, with over 30 years of experience as an independent financial advisor specializing in managed money processes and retirement security. Kevin also serves as a financial consultant with OMNI Resource Group, focusing on business consulting, buy-sell funding strategies, retirement plan benchmarking, and wealth accumulation. He founded Operation Veterans Aid to help veterans and their families apply for the Aid and Attendance Pension through the VA. Previously, Kevin was Vice President at Thrailkill, Broussard & Smith, P.A., where he managed individual financial planning and education, earning the firm the title of "Best New Group" in 1997. At New England Mutual Life Insurance Company, he managed individual and group sales of insurance products and was involved in one of the first 401(k) plans in the U.S., winning the Agency Builder Award four consecutive years. Kevin began his career with Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1980, where he was a top producer within two and a half years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida State University and has licenses in Life, Health, Variable Annuity, and Series 6, 22, 65, and 7. To learn more, or to contact Kevin, visit his FFE profile here.
The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility.
"Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor Network
Central to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Kevin has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Orlando community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online.
“I was an early adopter of the CF2 because it offered an unique positioning of being part of an organization of likeminded professionals whose purpose it is to serve the best interests of our clients. I am able to assist them to clarify and quantify their goals as well as advocate for them in the marketplace of choices to implement the best solutions to reach those goals on time.” – Kevin Smith, CLU, ChFC, Certified Financial Fiduciary®
About The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.
About The Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.
About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.
For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com
