HENNES COMMUNICATIONS LISTED AMONG TOP ADVISORS TO THE LEGAL PROFESSION
Hennes Communications is named a top U.S. crisis communications firm by Chambers and Partners, recognizing their expertise in strategic crisis management.
When it comes to legal rankings, Chambers is the gold standard. This honor is a testament to the work we do for our clients who appear before the Court of Public Opinion.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennes Communications has been named among the top crisis PR firms in the U.S. by Chambers and Partners, the leading independent professional legal research company in the world. Hennes Communications is one of only 18 communication consulting firms included in the Crisis & Risk Management professional advisors’ category for 2024.
Bruce Hennes, chief executive officer, also received an individual ranking by Chambers. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm's expertise in providing strategic crisis communications counsel to law firms and their clients.
Bruce Hennes, CEO, noted the significance of this recognition: “When it comes to legal rankings, Chambers is the gold standard. This honor is a testament to the work we do for our clients who appear before the Court of Public Opinion.” Thom Fladung, managing partner, added, “From our many years working with firms and individuals in the legal profession, we know that the application process is rigorous, as is the vetting. This is a high honor for our firm.”
Founded in 1989, Chambers and Partners provides detailed rankings and insights into the world’s top lawyers, legal departments, and law firms. Their rankings are relied on by organizations seeking legal counsel in 70 countries worldwide. Chambers also evaluates and considers applications from select professional advisors who work with the legal profession to provide closely aligned services. Applicants must submit an extensive list of references, detailed examples of work performed for clients and participate in a personal interview with Chambers’ staff.
In listing Hennes Communications, Chambers highlighted the firm’s extensive experience in creating and implementing communications responses to crises and reputational challenges. They also noted the firm’s expertise in integrating social media strategies into crisis response, media training, and crisis preparedness and planning counsel.
Hennes Communications works extensively with law firms and corporate law departments across the country. “Having a seat at the table with a client’s legal counsel is both a great privilege and a deep responsibility,” Fladung said. “We understand the high stakes in these situations and take our role very seriously. The advice we give can significantly influence reputation, stakeholder trust, employee confidence and operational success.”
Founded in 1989, Hennes Communications has built its business by helping clients manage communications responses to reputational challenges, crisis events, and other issues that threaten their operations, personnel, and funding, and affect their ability to carry out their mission and serve their stakeholders. The firm works with government agencies, public and private companies, educational institutions, healthcare providers and nonprofit organizations regionally, nationally and internationally. For more information, visit www.crisiscommunications.com.
