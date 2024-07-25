KILGORE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION RECEIVES TOP BUSINESS RETENTION AND EXPANSION HONOR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Kilgore Economic Development Corporation staff showcase the 2024 Business Retention and Expansion International awards.
We congratulate Kilgore, Texas, on achieving notable impact to its region that benefits the workforce and local industry.”KILGORE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) has received the Business Retention and Expansion International (BREI) Impact Award for the second consecutive year, and also has received the BREI Award of Excellence for a Single Community with a Population Under 20,000.
— Dennis Williamson, BREI President
“BREI recognizes one recipient with its top award of the year, the Impact Award, based on the substantial community impact that the project has had as well as the nature in which the project exemplifies the role of business retention and expansion efforts in support of local businesses,” said Dennis Williamson, BREI President. “We congratulate Kilgore, Texas, on achieving notable impact to its region that benefits the workforce and local industry.”
“As always, I would like to recognize the many leaders who make local impact possible,” said Lisa Denton, KEDC Executive Director. “Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College President, provides unwavering support and leadership for workforce programs. Additionally, we are fortunate to have many supportive local businesses and government leaders, as well as great colleagues at the Longview Economic Development Corporation who collaborate with us to create regional progress.”
The BREI awards process is competitive in nature, meaning organizations apply for consideration. A professional awards committee determines the deserving programs based on their experience and knowledge of the industry, as well as the results of each project submitted. The awards were presented to KEDC at the BREI annual conference.
Earlier this year, KEDC received the Texas Economic Development Council’s 2024 Workforce Excellence Award, which recognizes exceptional workforce initiatives by Texas communities.
For more information about Kilgore’s business-friendly environment and KEDC’s award-winning initiatives visit www.kilgore-edc.com.
About Business Retention and Expansion International
Formed in 1994, BREI is the leading professional association for business retention and expansion, a fundamental strategy for economic sustainability and growth. BREI represents professionals in the economic development field from across the globe in order to educate, train, and promote best practices for increasing economic activity and growth in both urban and rural areas.
About Kilgore Economic Development Corporation
Kilgore Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to enhance a business climate conducive to job creation and retention, improving the standard of living for Kilgore residents. The organization is funded by a dedicated sales tax approved by voters and directed by a five-person board. KEDC is managed by a staff of four with certifications in economic development and economic development finance.
