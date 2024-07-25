The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member
The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Jon Law as Its Newest MemberLIVERPOOL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: The Fiduciary Advisor Network
8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269
The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Jon Law, Founder of U Financial, LLC. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Liverpool community.
Jon A. Law is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in financial services and consulting. He specializes in investment management, financial management, taxes, and college financial aid planning. Since founding his private consulting firm, U Financial, LLC, in 2007, Jon has worked with hundreds of clients to improve all areas of financial management. He serves on several boards of directors and consults with many company owners. Over the past 20 years, Jon has established himself as a thought leader, frequently speaking at lectures and teaching seminars for CPAs, CFPs, and Insurance Advisors. He holds the professional designations of CFP, CFFC, CF2, and AEP. To learn more, or to contact Jon, visit his FFE profile here.
The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility.
"Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor Network
Central to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Jon has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Liverpool community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online.
"Joining the Fiduciary Advisor Network is important to me because it aligns with my commitment to providing ethical financial guidance that prioritizes my clients' best interests. This network will help me build stronger connections, fostering trust, financial literacy, and economic empowerment for families and small business owners. Transparency and trust are key concerns for prospective clients, and being part of a Fiduciary Network provides a concrete resource for evaluation in these areas. This allows me to help clients clarify and quantify their goals, as well as advocate for them in the marketplace to implement the best solutions to achieve those goals on time." – Jon Law, CFP, CFFC, Certified Financial Fiduciary®, AEP
About The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.
About The Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.
About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.
For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com
###
8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269
980-231-8969 • fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com • info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com
Jordan Campbell
The Fiduciary Advisor Network
+1 704-234-7525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook