15 Groundbreaking Startups Begin Their Journey With the Inaugural HealthTech Accelerator at Tampa Bay Wave
The Wave Accelerator not only introduces a new wave of innovation, but also reinforces Tampa Bay's growing reputation as a premier hub for healthcare and tech.
The inaugural HealthTech|X cohort is one of our strongest yet...addressing key healthcare challenges through their innovative technologies, they truly are strong founders solving real problems...”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), the leading nonprofit technology accelerator based in Florida, is thrilled to announce the selection of 15 innovative companies for the inaugural 2024 HealthTech|X Accelerator. This initiative is made possible through a generous grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and partial sponsorship from The Florida High Tech Corridor, USF Research & Innovation, the national law firm Foley & Lardner, and Levo Health. Additional support is provided by Thoropass and RevStar. The accelerator is also a collaborative effort with the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS).
— Richard Munassi, MD, MBA - Accelerator Managing Director
Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s program: "With the launch of the HealthTech|X Accelerator, we are not only introducing a new wave of innovation but also reinforcing Tampa Bay's growing reputation as a premier hub for healthcare and technology. Our strategic partnerships and the support from our sponsors and institutional backers are pivotal. Together, we're nurturing a new generation of healthtech innovators, which further elevates the Tampa Medical and Research District as a focal point for world-class clinical care, research, and technological advancement."
Tampa Bay Wave 2024 HealthTech|X Accelerator Selected Companies:
Bioniks - Karachi, PK - www.bioniks.org
Definition Health Limited - Brighton and Hove, UK - www.lifeboxhealth.com
EXO Technologies - Chapel Hill, NC, USA - www.weareexo.com
Grapefruit Health - Chicago, IL, USA - www.grapefruit.health
Joberfer Inc. - Calgary, AB, Canada - www.joberfer.com
Liife, Inc. - Warren, NJ, USA - www.datokrypt.com
MediMint - Philadelphia, PA, USA - www.medimint.health
Mercurial AI - Chicago, IL, USA - www.mercurial-ai.com
NearWave - Austin, TX, USA - www.nearwave.co
Pathfinder - San Diego, CA, USA - www.pathfinder.health
REMware - Tampa, FL, USA - www.remware.io
SimpliFed - Ithaca, NY, USA - www.simplifed.us
Superb - Omaha, NE, USA - www.superbshifts.com
Veba Baby Corp. - Coral Springs, FL, USA - www.vebababy.com
VitVio - Wilmington, DE, USA - www.vitvio.com
Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director, commented on the exceptional credentials of this year’s cohort: "The inaugural HealthTech|X cohort is one of our strongest yet. These founders are not only addressing key healthcare challenges through their innovative technologies, they truly are strong founders solving real problems for patients and providers and payors, and with incredibly strong and diverse backgrounds.
Within this cohort we have military veterans from both the Army and the Air Force, alumni from MiT, Stanford, UPenn, Rush, Northwestern, Cal Berkeley, Georgia Tech, West Point, Notre Dame, FIU, Florida State, USF and more, as well as alumni from Y Combinator and Techstars, and innovation programs at Google and Nvidia.
The founders also come from some of the world’s largest companies, including many from Salesforce, Amazon, Google, Forbes, Visa, IBM, Deloitte, PwC, Citigroup, Kleiner Perkins, Pipedrive, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Best Buy, and also strong founder healthcare enterprise from the VA, Athena Health, Cerner, Boston Scientific, Mass Gen, Advocate Aurora Health, Modivcare, Merck, and more. They are serial entrepreneurs, engineers, PhDs, MDs, MBAs, and more. We even have a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow in this year’s class. All of us at Wave are tremendously proud to have these founders and their companies joining our portfolio."
Visit here for more information about the HealthTech|X Accelerator.
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, DCE Productions, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Kuducom, NextPath Career Partners, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, The Florida High Tech Corridor/USF Research & Innovation, Thoropass, USF Health/CAMLS and USF Muma College of Business. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
