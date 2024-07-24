15 Groundbreaking Startups Begin Their Journey With the Inaugural HealthTech Accelerator at Tampa Bay Wave

2023 CyberTech|X Cohort Startup Companies Founders

The Wave Accelerator not only introduces a new wave of innovation, but also reinforces Tampa Bay's growing reputation as a premier hub for healthcare and tech.

The inaugural HealthTech|X cohort is one of our strongest yet...addressing key healthcare challenges through their innovative technologies, they truly are strong founders solving real problems...” — Richard Munassi, MD, MBA - Accelerator Managing Director