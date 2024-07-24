Western Cape Government welcomes Climate Change Act

The Western Cape Government (WCG) welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the Climate Change Act. “This legislation underscores our collective dedication to safeguarding our environment, communities, and future generations whilst capitalising on opportunities that promote economic growth. As we celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge that swift implementation is of great importance,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said.

“The provincial government will continue to build a resilient and sustainable Western Cape that thrives in the face of climate change challenges, demonstrating responsible governance for the benefit of current and future generations,” Minister Bredell added.

Premier Alan Winde continued, “The Western Cape is particularly vulnerable to the fury of climate change. We cannot ignore the impact this crisis is having on our residents and economy. The WCG has over the years been steadily building up the resilience of the province to counter the effects of climate change, through programmes such the Western Cape Energy Resilience plan, our Growth for Jobs (G4J) strategy and the 15-year Western Cape Integrated Water Response initiative, all with the aim of striking a balance between our ongoing drive towards growth and job creation and mitigating the impact of this on the environment. I want to work closely with the other coastal provinces to look at how we can support each in dealing with the vulnerabilities that we face as a result of climate change.”

The Western Cape faces a range of climate challenges, from prolonged droughts to floods and coastal erosion, which have a significant impact on our communities and environment. “We are all critically aware of the impact of the recent weather on so many of our residents across the province. This is the future that we have to plan for now,” said Premier Winde.

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, echoed this sentiment, adding that the Act and its signing is the culmination of an enormous collective effort from South African climate change experts. The President's endorsement is a testament to South Africa’s and the Western Cape’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future, particularly a sustainable food basket for all, which is a key goal of the Act.”

Minister Meyer stressed: “The Act provides a platform for sound policy alignment and sets out the functions and agenda for the Presidential Climate Commission. It also provides a roadmap to provinces for responding to the challenges of climate change, be it mitigation, adaptation, or both.”

The WCG supports the objective of the Act aimed at transitioning South Africa to a low-carbon economy. Working with the provisions in the Act, the Western Cape will ensure that policies influencing our provincial ambition to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 are aligned, that contradictions are avoided, and that new job opportunities in the emerging low-carbon economy are promoted.

“Our province is committed to ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind during this transition. We prioritize equitable access to resources, education, and opportunities, empowering all residents to actively participate in climate action. Our strategy is based on adaptation and preparedness. We already invest in early warning systems, and community-based disaster risk reduction, and now we must step up our commitment to climate-smart infrastructure. And, where disaster strikes, we must ensure that we ‘build back better’”, Minister Bredell explained.

“By fostering partnerships with civil society, businesses, and academia, we aim to create a fair and sustainable pathway toward a low-carbon economy and strengthen the frameworks for enhancing resilience and climate response,” Minster Bredell said.

The Climate Change Act provides a framework for coordinated action between the different spheres of government, and places obligations on District Councils in respect of climate change response planning.

“We will assist our local governments to develop robust climate strategies aligned with provincial goals that integrate climate considerations into land use planning, resource use, infrastructure development, and emergency response. Working together, we will forge a network of climate-resilient communities, sharing best practices and learning from one another,” Minister Bredell said.

“The promulgation of the Climate Change Act is the start of a process of implementing the national climate change response. We call on national government to swiftly enact the required provisions that will give substance to the Act, including the envisaged implementation regulations and obligation on the national Minister to detail financing arrangements particularly for those working at the local level where the greatest impacts are already being felt,” Minister Bredell said.

