PL Beverage: Beverage Production with Cutting-Edge Technology

PL Beverage is a dynamic private label filling and service company specializing in beverage development and production for cans and PET water bottles.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage, a premier private label filling and service company, is setting new standards in the beverage development and production industry. Specializing in can and PET water bottle production, PL Beverage offers an unparalleled combination of flexibility and quality, catering to both innovators and large enterprises.
Operating on three core principles, PL Beverage’s unique, customer-driven approach ensures flexibility while maintaining the highest standards of quality and satisfaction. The company’s offerings range from lab support and small-run options to cost-efficient private labeling and co-packing services. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Germany, PL Beverage boasts an impressive production capacity of over 250 million fills per year, encompassing over 15 different can sizes.
PL Beverage’s production process is marked by its utilization of high-quality water sourced from its own facility, advanced pressurized tanks, high-tech CIP mixing facilities, and tunnel pasteurizing techniques. These processes are managed on four modern filling lines (Krones), ensuring precision in every aspect from CO2 levels to vitamin dosing.
Founded in 2007, PL Beverage has earned the trust of over 1,000 satisfied customers worldwide. The company’s commitment to quality is evident in every step of production, from the initial lab work to the final distribution through well-established global channels.
Key Facts about PL Beverage:
Production Capacity: Over 250 million cans per year
Can Sizes: More than 15 different options
Customer Base: Over 1,000 satisfied clients
Global Reach: 6 continents delivered
PL Beverage’s headquarters is centrally located in Germany, with a sales distribution office at Bundesplatz 16, 6300 Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.plbeverage.com.
Contact Information:
Address: Bundesplatz 16, 6300 Zug, Switzerland
Email: info@plbeverage.com
Telephone: +41 52 212 12 51
