Virtual Events Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story: Zoom, Cvent, Hubilo, Hopin

Global Virtual Events market to witness growth of a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2030
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virtual Events Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Virtual Events industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Zoom (United States), Microsoft (United States), Cisco (United States), Hopin (United Kingdom), Cvent (United States), InEvent (United States), ON24 (United States), vFairs (United States), EventMobi (Canada), BigMarker (United States), Whova (United States), Bizzabo (United States), Airmeet (India), Brella (Finland), Hubilo (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Virtual Events market to witness growth a CAGR of 18.8% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Virtual Events Market Breakdown by Component (Platform, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by End User (Corporate, Education, Government, Non-Profit Organizations, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Virtual events are planned meetings that happen virtually rather than in person, using a computer environment. These gatherings make use of digital platforms and technologies that enable real-time interactions amongst numerous participants, wherever they may be in the globe. Virtual events are characterized by 3D settings, networking, webinars, and live streaming. Through virtual vendor booths, polls, and Q&A sessions, they give attendees opportunities for involvement. Small webinars, large conferences, and trade exhibitions can all be held virtually. These events provide flexibility with on-demand access to information and social media integration to expand their reach. To make these events more convenient and accessible to a worldwide audience, they are meant to mimic in-person gatherings.
By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Corporate, Education, Government, Non-Profit Organizations, Others
Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
Players profiled in the report: Zoom (United States), Microsoft (United States), Cisco (United States), Hopin (United Kingdom), Cvent (United States), InEvent (United States), ON24 (United States), vFairs (United States), EventMobi (Canada), BigMarker (United States), Whova (United States), Bizzabo (United States), Airmeet (India), Brella (Finland), Hubilo (United States)
Regional Analysis for Virtual Events Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, etc
The Global Virtual Events Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Virtual Events market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.
For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Virtual Events Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}
Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**
Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)
Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)
Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)
Major Highlights from the Global Virtual Events Market factored in the Analysis:
Virtual Events Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Virtual Events market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Virtual Events Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.
Major Strategic Virtual Events Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Virtual Events Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.
What unique qualitative insights are included in Virtual Events Market research study?
The Global Virtual Events Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.
Thanks for reading Global Virtual Events Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.
