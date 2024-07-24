Accanto Health Appoints Dr. Lynn Mason to its Board of Directors

Healthcare executive brings nearly two decades of experience to enhance provider’s focus on expanding access to award-winning eating disorder care

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accanto Health, a national leader in eating disorder specialty care and behavioral health services encompassing The Emily Program and Gather Behavioral Health, today announced the appointment of veteran healthcare executive Dr. Lynn Mason to their Board of Directors.

“With decades of leadership across multi-site and multi-state healthcare services organizations, Lynn brings deep experience with market growth, new service development, and increasing access to care for those in need,” said CEO Dr. Tom Britton. “This broad expertise will be key as we continue to drive growth and expand access to eating disorders care that saves and transforms lives. With nearly 30 million people experiencing an eating disorder in their lifetime, accessible, convenient, and comprehensive care is critical to recovery.”

Currently the CEO of IVI RMA America, a leading integrated infertility network, Mason has also led Broadstep Behavioral Health as President & CEO, and held senior roles at DaVita HealthCare Partners and DaVitaRx, ChenMed Primary Care, Care Services, and United Allergy Services. Mason holds a doctorate in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University, an MBA from Stanford University, and a BSBA in Finance & Accounting from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Lynn’s appointment underscores our ongoing focus on aligning the expertise and qualifications of our directors with Accanto’s strategic growth opportunities in eating disorders and behavioral health treatment,” said Chris Durbin, Accanto board chair. “With her background in expansion of access to care, market growth, and new service development, coupled with her devotion to continuous improvement of healthcare and the well-being of consumers, Lynn brings a fresh perspective and valuable experience to the Accanto Board.”

“We live in a time where eating disorder and other behavioral health challenges appear to be at an all-time high. Fortunately, we also live in a time when a light has been shown on these challenges, and there are dedicated people working to eliminate the stigma and create solutions,” said Mason. “I am proud to lend service to an organization like Accanto with likeminded leaders, teammates and board members who desire a better world for those who need treatment and support.”

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and other mental health conditions. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment provider, The Emily Program, and new general mental health provider, Gather Behavioral Health. With 21 locations across 8 states and beyond through virtual services, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults across the full continuum of behavioral health care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com.