Etech Named Finalist in Two Categories for Prestigious ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a global BPO leader providing innovative contact center services and technology solutions, is selected as a finalist for two categories at esteemed ICMI Global Contact Center Awards for 2024. This dual recognition underscores Etech's continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
The ICMI Global Contact Center Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership, strategic achievements, and a pursuit of excellence in the contact center industry. Etech's nominations in two categories highlight the company's ongoing dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the field.
Etech is selected as a finalist in the following categories:
1. Best Learning and Development Program: This nomination recognizes Etech's strategic approach to employee training and development. The company's comprehensive programs, focusing on effective onboarding, continuous coaching, and performance improvement, have significantly enhanced both employee satisfaction and customer experience outcomes.
2. Best Strategic Value to the Organization: This category acknowledges Etech's ability to drive organizational success through strategic contact center initiatives. The nomination reflects Etech's innovative approaches that deliver measurable value and align closely with overall business objectives.
Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech, expressed his enthusiasm: "These nominations are more than just accolades. They're a testament to our team's dedication and a call to action to keep pushing boundaries, innovating, and making a remarkable difference in our industry, for our team members, and our customers. We're honored to be recognized by ICMI, and this motivates us to continue raising the bar in customer experience delivery."
This year's nominations are built upon Etech's success in the previous year, where the company was also a finalist in the categories of Best New Technology Solution and Best Learning & Development Program. This consistent recognition demonstrates Etech's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the rapidly evolving contact center landscape.
Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services, added, "This dual finalist status in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards is a reflection of our team's passion and relentless pursuit of excellence. It wouldn't be possible without each member of the Etech family. Their dedication is what truly makes Etech special, and these nominations are a celebration of their hard work."
The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on October 23rd, 2024, during ICMI's Contact Center Expo in Orlando, FL.
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is at the forefront of the next generation contact center and technology solutions. As a global leader, Etech combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise to deliver superior customer experiences and drive business success for its clients. For more information, visit www.etechgs.com.
Veronica Chimney
The ICMI Global Contact Center Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership, strategic achievements, and a pursuit of excellence in the contact center industry. Etech's nominations in two categories highlight the company's ongoing dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the field.
Etech is selected as a finalist in the following categories:
1. Best Learning and Development Program: This nomination recognizes Etech's strategic approach to employee training and development. The company's comprehensive programs, focusing on effective onboarding, continuous coaching, and performance improvement, have significantly enhanced both employee satisfaction and customer experience outcomes.
2. Best Strategic Value to the Organization: This category acknowledges Etech's ability to drive organizational success through strategic contact center initiatives. The nomination reflects Etech's innovative approaches that deliver measurable value and align closely with overall business objectives.
Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech, expressed his enthusiasm: "These nominations are more than just accolades. They're a testament to our team's dedication and a call to action to keep pushing boundaries, innovating, and making a remarkable difference in our industry, for our team members, and our customers. We're honored to be recognized by ICMI, and this motivates us to continue raising the bar in customer experience delivery."
This year's nominations are built upon Etech's success in the previous year, where the company was also a finalist in the categories of Best New Technology Solution and Best Learning & Development Program. This consistent recognition demonstrates Etech's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the rapidly evolving contact center landscape.
Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services, added, "This dual finalist status in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards is a reflection of our team's passion and relentless pursuit of excellence. It wouldn't be possible without each member of the Etech family. Their dedication is what truly makes Etech special, and these nominations are a celebration of their hard work."
The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on October 23rd, 2024, during ICMI's Contact Center Expo in Orlando, FL.
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is at the forefront of the next generation contact center and technology solutions. As a global leader, Etech combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise to deliver superior customer experiences and drive business success for its clients. For more information, visit www.etechgs.com.
Veronica Chimney
Etech Global Services
+1 936-559-2200
email us here